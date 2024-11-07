Women's cricket is on a roll

Seven months ago, the excitement in Elin Gainsford's eyes as she watched groundsmen prepare a brand new wicket in Victoria Square said it all: local women's cricket was firing on all cylinders.

It was 10.30am on March 9 and the first time the Cambridge senior women's team had played at the Victoria St venue, where they will have the honor of christening the pristine grass pitch.

Fast forward and the Cambridge women are regrouping for their second season in the Waikato senior women's competition.

There is so much buzz around women's cricket at the moment thanks to the White Ferns and their phenomenal T20 World Cup win, said coach Chris Guzzwell.

Momentum is also growing at the local level. Last year we started with eight core players, but now we have twelve signed up for the 2024/2025 season and we have just introduced a new team, Star University, into our league, so positive things are happening.

The women's competition now includes Cambridge, Morrinsville-Piako, Hamilton Old Boys, Hamilton Marist Suburbs and Star University.

There are only five teams, but for local players it is exciting to simply be able to play in a women's competition.

Before it launched last October, girls and women who wanted to compete at the senior level had to join boys' or men's teams, which was an intimidating option for some.

Twenty-three-year-old Lydia Profit ended up in that boat after moving here from Taranaki a few years ago.

I played for a men's team, but it wasn't that inviting, said the left medium pacer, who bats at number three.

I love playing with the younger girls on this team and giving back.

She would like to see new players join the team this season.

You don't have to have all the skills in the world, she said. We just want people who are eager to learn and want to try.

Meanwhile, Chris is looking for sponsorship to help grow the women's game in Cambridge.

There are some dedicated people in cricket country who are trying to create a pathway for girls from high school cricket to the senior level, a pathway that doesn't involve being part of the boys' or men's system, he said.

Cambridge Cricket Club has done a fantastic job and it is exciting to see talented players rising through the ranks.

The women's game certainly seems to be gaining momentum at a local level.

And what happened on March 9 this year?

Oh my god, says Elin, we had to play at Leamington Domain and it's not the best, so to get the chance to play on the square is actually great, to show everyone women's cricket.

The Cambridge High School Year 10 student and her teammates warmed up in front of the Cambridge Cricket Pavilion as farmers' market shoppers swarmed around the stalls in the far corner of the square.

Elin's team ultimately defeated Morrinsville-Piako by 12 runs, their first win against the team since the season started in October 2023.