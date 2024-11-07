College Football Playoff bracket, based on current committee rankings





The 2024-2025 college football season will be the first time we have a twelve-team playoff format. During the season, the selection committee ranks the top 25 teams and then sets the bracket based on that ranking. The four highest-ranked conference champions receive byes into the quarterfinals, with the fifth-highest ranked conference champion automatically entering (albeit without a bye). Let's see what that bracket would look like, using ONLY the committee's final top 25 rankings (revealed on November 5). This is not a projected look at what the final bracket might look like, but what the bracket looks like now based on the committee's own rankings. 2024-25 College Football Playoff Bracket This series uses the committee's top 25 rankings on Tuesday, November 5. It is important to note that the top 25 rankings do not always correspond to playoff seeding, as the top four ranked conference champions receive the top four. seedsregardless of where those four teams rank in the top 25. You can see how those numbers differ in the brackets: COMPLETE TOP 25: The complete CFP Selection Committee rankings Here's how the series was compiled based on the committee's top 25 rankings. The four teams with byes are in bold: Oregon highest ranked conference champion (Big Ten) and seeded #1 Ohio State at-large pick (behind Oregon in the Big Ten), seeded No. 5 Georgia second-highest ranked conference champion (SEC) and seeded #2 Miami (Fla.) third-highest ranked conference champion (ACC) and seeded #3 Texas at-large pick (behind Georgia in the SEC), seeded at No. 6 Penn State at-large pick (third team of the Big Ten), seeded #7 Tennessee at-large pick (third team of the SEC), seeded #8 Indiana at-large pick (fourth team in the Big Ten), seeded at No. 9 BYU fourth highest ranked conference champion (Big 12) and seeded #4 Notre Dame at-large pick (independent), seeded No. 10 Alabama last overall pick (fourth team in the SEC), seeded #11 Boise State fifth highest ranked conference champion (Mountain West) and seeded at #12 Boise State, which has lost only to Oregon, is just three spots away from finishing fourth in the conference champion rankings over BYU, and from earning the fourth seed and receiving the bye. SMU, ranked No. 13 in the committee's rankings, is the first team to drop out. Texas A&M and LSU round out the top 15. The next CFP top 25 rankings will be released on Tuesday, November 12. THE BREAKDOWN: A deeper look at what we know about the initial CFP rankings College Football Playoff Bracket Games With the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving the top four seeds and thus byes, the remaining eight teams in the bracket will meet in the first round. Here are the games played on campus on December 20 or 21: (12 seed) Boise State at (5) Ohio State winner plays (4) BYU in the quarterfinals

(11) Alabama at (6) Texas winner plays (3) Miami in the quarterfinals

(10) Notre Dame at (7) Penn State winner plays (2) Georgia in the quarterfinals

(9) Indiana at (8) Tennessee winner plays (1) Oregon in the quarterfinals There will be no re-sowing once the official range is announced on Sunday, December 8. The four quarter-finals will not be played on campus grounds. Instead, these four games, scheduled for December 31 and January 1, will be played in the Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Peach Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be assigned one of these bowls, taking into account historical bowl affiliations and seeding. The four quarter-final winners will then meet in the semi-finals at the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl on January 9 and 10. If the seeds are kept, it means that (1) would meet (4) and (2) would play (3). The two semifinal winners will then play at Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta for the national championship on January 20.

