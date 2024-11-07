Sports
Is the Zach Bogosian bubble bursting? -Minnesota Wild
When the Minnesota Wild acquired Zach Bogosian early last season, it felt like they cast a player with the right look in the wrong role. If you were a director looking for an actor to play the role of “Big Shutdown Defenseman” and Bogosian walked in, you'd hire him on the spot.
Sure, his hefty 6-foot frame is a big part of the look, but also: that beard. The Bogo Beard is a visual shorthand for 'Veteran Hockey Guy'.
The thing is, “Big Shutdown Defenseman” was never really what you got from Bogosian. At his best, he is a smooth defender who can be an asset in the offensive zone. As for his defense? Avert your eyes. Even when he was picking the best three years of his career, his defensive play was in the bottom third of the NHL.
So how would that work in Minnesota, considering the Wild targeted him to fill that Big Shutdown Defenseman role?
Pretty good, as it turned out. Shockingly good. Evolving-Hockey's Goals Above Replacement rated Bogosian's defense as the 14th best among all defensemen last season. He went from a replacement-level player last season to a player worth 3.5 ranking points above replacement – the same as Jonas Brodinand, slightly more than Brock Faber (3.4 SPAR).
The Wild extended him for two years at an AAV of $1.25 million, which would be an incredible bargain if Bogosian continues to play his role so well.
Given Bogosian's history, that's a big caveat. What happens when the bubble bursts and he returns to the version of Bogosian that stood out as a rare weakness on a Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning squad?
Unfortunately, we may find out early in the 2024-2025 season. Tuesday night's game represented Bogosian's career better than last year. He came through offensively and scored a goal to open the scoring, but he struggled in his own end.
OnWarren Foegele's goal to tie the game at 1-1, Bogosian failed to break the zone entry. He then lost Foegele behind him, so he just started to react when Foegele got a rebound with a wide open net.
It was a leaky defensive performance for Bogosian, and he's racked up quite a few already. Evolving-Hockey tagged Bogosian for giving up 1.31 expected goals at 5-on-5 on Tuesday, the fourth time in 12 games in which he has given up more than 1.00 xG in a game. Last year he had just five appearances in 61 tries with the Wild.
These defensive clunkers are a big reason why Bogosian once again looks like one of the worst defenders in the league. Of the 187 defensemen who have played more than 100 minutes of five-on-five, Bogosian's 3.18 expected goals per hour ranks 162nd in the NHL. And while we can still say, “It's early…”, it's not that early either. We're already working with about 20% of Bogosian's sample with Minnesota last season.
It doesn't matter who he played with either. In 93 minutes on the second pair with defensive stalwart Brodin, Bogosian conceded 3.09 xG per hour. During his 53 minutes with Jon Merrill, the pair have given up xG at a rate of 3.31 per hour. Every time Bogosian hits the ice, opponents increase their scoring chances.
That's bad. Even worse, Bogosian is doing this on an otherwise extremely structured Wild team. Overall, Minnesota is only conceding 1.93 expected goals per hour. Without Bogosian, that number drops to 1.39 per hour. Incredibly, the Wild have given up more expected goals in the 30.6% of the 5-on-5 time Bogosian has been on the ice (9.69 xGA) than in the nearly 70% of the time he has been on the ice.
That hasn't quite caught up with the Wild yet: Bogosian is still above water at 5-on-5 with an 8-on-7 edge in actual goals scored. But unless the defenseman can recapture last season's form, the day he cements himself as a problem in Minnesota is coming very soon.
All data via Evolving-Hockey unless stated otherwise.
