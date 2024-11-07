Meet Thomas Draca: the first Italian cricketer to participate in the IPL 2025 auction | Cricket news





Thomas Draca (screengrab) NEW DELHI: Thomas Jack Draca turned 24 last month and has now created history by becoming the first player from Italy to register for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The IPL auction, to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, has attracted a record 1,574 players this year, with Draca standing out as a unique participant from a non-traditional cricketing nation.

Italy is growing cricket The scene has produced several emerging talents, but Draca's registration for the IPL marks a major milestone for the European country on the world stage.

Who is Thomas Draca?

Born on 23 October 2000, Draca is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer who has shown his skills in both international and franchise cricket.

He has represented Italy in four T20 internationals (T20Is) since his debut against Luxembourg on June 9, 2024.

His T20I career, though short, was impressive; he took eight wickets in four matches, including notable performances against teams such as Romania and the Isle of Man.

His best figures include a three-wicket haul for just nine runs against the Isle of Man in Spinaceto, which earned him considerable attention on the European cricket circuit.

In addition to his international appearances, Draca also represented the Brampton Wolves in the Global T20 Canada league, where he gained valuable experience competing against established players from around the world.

His recent performances in Canada underline his consistency, with notable figures such as 3/30 against Surrey and 3/10 against Mississauga, indicating his ability to perform under pressure.

Draca made an electrifying impression in the GT20 Canada, claiming 11 wickets in just five matches and propelling the Brampton Wolves into the tournament qualifiers.

His sharp pace and consistent breakthroughs have turned heads. That said, it remains to be seen if he can secure a bid in the upcoming IPL auction.

