Blues player is stretched off the ice after taking the hockey puck in his neck





St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway was stretchered from the rink during a game Tuesday night after being hit in the neck by a hockey puck. The 23-year-old Holloway went down late in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, November 5, after being hit by the foul shot. It wasn't until he skated to the bench after the game that he started holding his neck and tilting his head to the side. ESPN reported this. The third-year player from Wisconsin was assessed by medical personnel before being loaded onto a stretcher and then taken to a St. Louis area hospital for observation. I was just sitting next to him and saw something happen, Blues striker Alexey Toropchenko told reporters after the game. I told Ray [Barile, the Blues trainer]. He knows what he's doing. I was just a little curious about what was going on. The doctors came and I think everything is fine now. But we were worried, all of us. Never miss a story again. Sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Blues coach Drew Bannister also showed concern for his player, who is in his first year with the team after two previous seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. I guess the only way I can say it is when you're at work, and you get a phone call, and one of your family members is sick, and you rush to the hospital, said blues coach Drew Bannister. Holly is a family member. That was tough. I thought we showed a lot of fortitude as a group, and the way we can get through that mentally, because the easiest thing you can do is get your head somewhere else. But we were able to get updates on Holly and get some peace of mind and refocus. Jeff Curry/Illustration

According to the teamHolloway was alert and in stable condition at the hospital. Still, the incident shook up his teammates. It's tough, Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. It's your teammate. Then we got news that he would be fine. And then you kind of have to wrap your head around it and go back to playing hockey, right? So that's just the reality of the sport, unfortunately, and it took us a while to get going. Hockey teams have paid more attention to neck protection in the past year following the death of Adam Johnson, a player in Great Britain who died after his neck was severed by another player's skate blade during a game. USA Hockey, the American Hockey League and the International Ice Hockey Federation now all require players to wear neck protection during games, and while the NHL has not yet established the same rules, some players have chosen to wear them.

