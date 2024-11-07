Second XI Women's Tri-Series Squad Release





Women's Second XI cricket is back for another summer, with Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia playing in a Tri-Series in Adelaide next week. Following Tasmania's first Womens Second XI series in several seasons against South Australia last year, Cricket Tasmania continues to invest in more playing opportunities for cricketers within their pathway program and Premier League competition. Tasmania will play four matches over five days, with two T20s and two one-day matches against each team. The squad, which includes six Tasmanian Pathways players, along with Tasmanian Tigers contracted athletes and Cricket Tasmania Premier League players, will be captained by Tigers pace bowler Julia Cavanough. Cricket Tasmania's head of Pathways Female, Natalie Schilov, is pleased there are more 2nd XI matches on the calendar this season. We are very committed to our strategy to create more gameplay opportunities for our players, especially our players on the fringes of the elite teams, and this 2nd XI tri-series offers just that. It has been great working with Tigers Coach, Jude Coleman, to find the right balance between contracted players, our best club cricketers and progression into the squad. It also provides a great opportunity for someone like Julia Cavanough to lead the group and explore her own leadership a little more. I'm very curious to see what the girls can put together. Schilov discussed. The squad is as follows: Chloe Abel New Town Mia Barwick North Hobart Julia Cavanough (C) Greater Northern Raiders Sophia Di Venuto Clarence Beth Lane new town Ailsa Lister New Town Emma Manix-Geeves Greater Northern Raiders Ella Marsh North Hobart Alice McLauchlan Greater Northern Raiders Meg Radford Greater Northern Raiders Josie Rose North Hobart Clare Scott North Hobart Kate Sherriff Clarence CONTEST DETAILS Tasmanian Tigers 2nd XI Tri-Series in South Australia Monday 11th November T20 vs Western Australia 2nd XI Tuesday 12 November One-Dayer vs Western Australia 2nd XI Wednesday 13 November One-Dayer vs South Australia 2nd XI Friday 15th November T20 vs South Australia 2nd XI

