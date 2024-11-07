McFeely: Mountain West would 'consider' NDSU as football-only member – InForum

FARGO The Football Bowl Subdivision Mountain West Conference is considering North Dakota State as a football-only member.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, a national college sportscaster, wrote that the league is turning its attention to NDSU after Northern Illinois, a school the Mountain West pursued to fill vacancies created by the conference's previous realignment , will likely remain in the Central American region. Conference.

The Mountain West is looking for a member who can play only football, which would eliminate the need for all sports to move, making it more attractive and affordable for NDSU.

A move to the Mountain West would be a step up in competition and budget for NDSU, which currently competes in the lower-level Football Championship subdivision.

“NDSU is committed to competing for championships at the highest level possible. As changes occur in college athletics, we continue to monitor the landscape of Division I membership,” NDSU athletics director Matt Larsen said in a statement to The Forum . “At this time, NDSU has not been invited to any other conferences and we believe we are well positioned for the future.”

NDSU President David Cook declined to comment through a spokesperson. Bison head coach Tim Polasek had no comment when reached by WDAY-TV's Dom Izzo.

NDSU has long been a dominant program in FCS, winning nine national championships in 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021. The Bison are currently ranked #1 in FCS.

That competitive dominance, combined with the current and future FCS landscape, which has lost numerous championship programs like James Madison and Sam Houston to the FBS in recent years, has pushed NDSU to take a more serious look at moving forward.

The Mountain West is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but will move its headquarters to Las Vegas in 2026.

North Dakota State takes the field during their game against South Dakota State on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the Fargodome. Anna Paige / The Forum

Current Mountain West football members include Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada-Las Vegas, San Diego State, San Jose State, Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah State, Nevada and Air Force.

However, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Utah State will leave for the Pac-12 after this school year. Texas-El Paso, currently in Conference USA, accepted an invitation and will join the Mountain West as a full member in 2026. That brings the number of football schools to eight and the league wants to reach at least nine members to play against eight. game conference schedule.

Action Network first reported in September that the Mountain West had begun talks with Northern Illinois and Toledo of the MAC as potential football-only members after losing schools to the reconstituted Pac-12, a former power conference that folded last year because all but two schools had disappeared. of members left for the Big Ten, Big 12 or Atlantic Coast Conference. But McMurphy reported that a source said Northern Illinois' interest in joining the Mountain West is “waning” and possibly staying in the MAC, which also guarantees Toledo will stay.

That created an opening for the possible addition of NDSU.

“There is support within the Mountain West for the state of North Dakota,” McMurphy wrote. However, there is 'some concern' that FBS power brokers such as SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten committeeman Tony Petitti could use their influence to limit the transition of more FCS schools to the FBS ranks, according to industry sources.”

A source with close ties to NDSU confirmed that the power conferences pressuring the MWC not to invite an FCS school is concerning.

The Power Four conferences such as the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC do not want to dilute FBS by adding FCS teams because it would cut into the television rights money distributed to each FBS team.

The realignment of college conferences has hollowed out the Mountain West, with its top members moving to the Pac-12 as traditional norms have been uprooted as schools move to different leagues in search of more television money. The league is looking for schools to fill the vacancies.

In addition to UTEP, the Mountain West recently announced the addition of Phoenix-based Grand Canyon University as a basketball member.

North Dakota State's mascot beats the drum during the team's game against South Dakota State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the Fargodome. Anna Paige / The Forum

NDSU has been a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, considered the top FCS league, since 2008. The school moved from NCAA Division II to Division I in 2004 and played in the Great West Football Conference before joining the MVFC. Most of the non-football sports are members of the Summit League, while wrestling is a member of the Big 12.

Bison administrators have long believed that a move to the Mountain West or American Athletic Conference for football alone would be the best way to achieve the school's FBS goal, as it would cost significantly less than participating in all sports .

Still, a move to the Mountain West wouldn't come without significant costs to NDSU.

The NCAA last year imposed a one-time $5 million fee on schools moving from FCS to FBS, largely seen as a deterrent to prevent teams from moving up. The bigger concern is the continued annual cost of competing in FBS compared to FCS, which would likely mean an increase of about $10 million per year.

FCS has a limit of 63 scholarships, while FBS allows 85 scholarships, which would represent a significant budget increase. The salaries for coaches, the budget for support staff and travel costs would also be higher at FBS.

According to the Knight Commission on college athletics, NDSU's current annual football budget is approximately $6.5 million. The committee says the average cost of football budgets among current Mountain West schools is $15.5 million.

Cook and Larsen never explicitly said they wanted to move NDSU to the FBS, but always coyly said they would pursue the best option for the athletic department and the university. However, multiple sources say NDSU has ramped up its behind-the-scenes efforts in recent months to secure an FBS conference invite as another round of realignment shook the landscape.

Polasek, NDSU's first-year head coach, spent significant time in his career at Wyoming under former Bison head coach Craig Bohl. When asked in September whether the latest round of conference realignment had made him reconsider the possibility of NDSU joining the Mountain West, Polasek said he was too busy coaching the Bison to to spend a lot of time on.

“Once a week, god, maybe it could happen, or something,” Polasek said at the time. 'We'll see. We'll have to see how it all unfolds.”