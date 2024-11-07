Hopkins hosts the centenary semifinals of field hockey, women's soccer and men's soccer





BALTIMORE, MD – The Johns Hopkins hockey, women's soccer and men's soccer teams will host Centennial Conference Semifinal games on Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8 at Homewood Field. All three teams achieved top rankings in the upcoming tournaments. Below you will find ticket information and a detailed overview of each game with the appropriate game links.

Click here to buy tickets Ticket prices

Adults -$10

Students (age 6 through high school) -$5

Seniors -$5

Students, faculty and staff of Centennial Schools – FREE

Field hockey
Thursday November 7 | 6 p.m

#1 Johns Hopkins (15-3) vs. #6 Bryn Mawr (14-5)

Game links: Buy tickets | Live video | Live Stats | Game show Regular Season Meeting: Johns Hopkins jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead and scored two more goals in the fourth quarter to defeat the Owls, 4-0 on October 19. Lila Slattery scored twice for the Blue Jays, who had decisive advantages in shots (12-4) and penalty corners (9-3). Centennial Tournament Series History: This will be the third straight year the Blue Jays and Owls will meet in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Johns Hopkins has won both previous meetings with a 2-1 victory on penalty strokes in the 2022 CC title game and a 2-0 victory in the 2023 semifinals. What's next: The winner of the Hopkins-Bryn Mawr game will play in the title game against the winner of the other semifinal between Franklin & Marshall and Ursinus. The championship match will take place on Saturday, November 9 at the location of the highest remaining seed (time TBD). Women's football | Women's football | Women's football Friday November 8 | 4:00 PM

#1 Johns Hopkins (13-2-3) vs. #4 Dickinson (11-4-3)

Game links: Buy tickets | Live video | Live Stats | Game show Regular Season Meeting: Johns Hopkins got two goals from Olivia Piraino and two goals from Katie Sullivan en route to a 4-1 victory over Dickinson on September 25. The Blue Jays defeated the Red Devils 21-5, taking 10 of the 14 corner kicks in the game. Centennial Tournament Series History: Johns Hopkins and Dickinson meet for the eighth time in Centennial Conference Tournament history, with the Blue Jays sporting a 6-0-1 record in the previous seven meetings. Of the seven meetings, six have come in the title game. What's next: The winner of the Hopkins-Dickinson game will play in the title game against the winner of the other semifinal between Franklin & Marshall and McDaniel. The championship match will take place on Sunday, November 10 at the location of the highest remaining seed (time TBD). Men's football | Men's football | Men's football Friday November 8 | 7:00 PM

#1 Johns Hopkins (11-3-3) vs. #4 Dickinson (14-2-3)

Game links: Buy tickets | Live video | Live Stats | Game show Regular Season Meeting: Johns Hopkins and Dickinson met last Friday (November 1) in the final regular season game of the year, with the Blue Jays taking a wild 4-2 victory. The teams combined for 24 shots, seven yellow cards and six goals. Centennial Tournament Series History: This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Johns Hopkins and Dickinson in the Centennial Conference Tournament. The Blue Jays were 2-0-2 in the previous four meetings and advanced on penalties (2-2/4-2 PKs) in the most recent meeting in 2022. What's next: The winner of the Hopkins-Dickinson game will play in the title game against the winner of the other semifinal between Franklin & Marshall and Muhlenberg. The championship match will take place on Sunday, November 10 at the location of the highest remaining seed (time TBD).

