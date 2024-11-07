Britain, Iran, Cameroon stars, others arrive as hostilities begin today – Sports – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





Some of the best table tennis players from around the world have arrived in Lagos for the sixth Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open, which takes place today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Topping the star list are players from Great Britain, Iran, Iraq, Cameroon, Republic of Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast, Uganda and host nation Nigeria. Speaking at the unveiling of the program for the event at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, the initiator and Chairman of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN), Sunday Odebode, yesterday expressed excitement at the significant growth in participation, noting that the presence of players from Europe, Asia and Africa testifies to the high appreciation of the competition. We are happy that the tournament has continued to grow by leaps and bounds. This year's registrations were impressive and we are happy to see the event attracting more players worldwide, said Odebode. ITTF Para Manager, Pablo Perez, also spoke about the championship and highlighted Nigeria's growing influence in para table tennis, which, he said, has motivated the ITTF to support the tournament as one of the sanctioned events in Africa. We are extremely pleased with the growth of para-table tennis in Nigeria. The performances of Nigerian players in major international competitions are a testament to the country's hard work. Nigeria is making a real impression with Isau Ogunkunle as the only African medalist at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. We are proud to be attending another tournament this year and commend Odebode and his team for their efforts, said Perez. Tournament referee Asko Rasinen announced that more than 30 players have been certified by classifications, allowing them to kick-start their professional careers. Marketing and Communications Manager of Valuejets, Uchechi Achomadu, pledged support to the airlines and encouraged the participants to give their best. We are proud to be part of the tournament again this year as it aligns with our commitment to community support. We are inspired by the determination and tenacity of the athletes and see this as an opportunity to champion the true spirit of sportsmanship among the participants. We hope for an exciting tournament as the battle for the podium begins, she said.

