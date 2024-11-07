Men's tennis is preparing for a busy weekend ahead with three tournaments





At the ITA sections, Louis Bowden , Devin Badenhorst , Oskar Brostrom Poulsen , Marko Miladinovic And Quintan Van Wijk and will participate from November 7 to 10. Bowden and Van Wijk will compete in doubles, while the other three Bears will see action in singles. Badenhorst and Miladinovic both won 3-1 at the ITA Texas Regionals, and Brostrom Poulsen won the singles consolation round. Miladinovic is 3-1 against ranked opponents this fall, and the trio will look for more success this weekend. The 2024 ITA Sectional Championships will have a draw size of the following: (singles: 32) (doubles: 16). From this, six singles players from each section (24) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (semifinalists, two quarterfinal playoff winners). Meanwhile, three doubles teams from each section (12) qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the Sectional Championships (champion, finalist, third place). At the ITA Conference Masters Championships, Zsombor Velcz , Luc Koenig And Imran Daniel Hazli will represent the Big 12. Velcz competed in the main event of the ITA Texas Regionals, placing third out of a field of 108 players. With multiple ranking victories, he will represent the conference in singles in Georgia. Koenig and Daniel Hazli went 4-1 and earned their position after reaching the finals at Regionals. The surprise pair hope to continue in Rome. The 2024 ITA Conference Masters Championship has a draw size of the following: (singles: 32) (doubles: 32). From this, four players (4) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (semifinalists). Meanwhile, three doubles teams (3) qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the Conference Masters (champion, finalist, third place). In Waco, Justin Braverman And Luis Jose Nakamine will play in the Brazos Challenge from Nov. 8-10 at the Hurd Tennis Center. Nakamine and Braverman are coming off the Ralston/Neufeld challenge, where Baylor went undefeated in doubles. Nakamine posted a perfect 4-0 record in singles. For the latest news on the Baylor men's tennis team, follow the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorMTennis. – BaylorBears.com –

