Libraries board visits Mount Gambier Library

Board visit to libraries 2024 City of Mount Gambier Councilor Jason Virgo (left), State Libraries Jo Bayly, Cr Paul Jenner, State Libraries Amanda Osborne, State Library Board members Joost den Hartog and Andrew Culley, Megan Berghuis, City of Mount Gambier CEO Sarah Philpott, Board of Directors of State Library Chairman Bruce Linn AM, City of Mount Gambier Library and Community Development Manager Georgina Davison, State Libraries Hanlie Erasmus, State Library Board Member Bridget Mather and City of Mount Gambier Cr Sonya Mezinec. Mount Gambier Library hosted the South Australian Libraries Board on a tour of the Limestone Coast region on Thursday 24 October 2024. The Libraries Board visits every region in South Australia within a seven-year period. During this tour the board visited Tintinara, Bordertown, Naracoorte, Mount Gambier, Penola, Lucindale, Kingston and Meningie. The last time the board visited the region was in 2017. It is wonderful to host the Library Council and demonstrate the impact our beautiful library has on our community. It was an honor to show off the happiest place in Mount Gambier, as our mayor calls us, said City of Mount Gambier Library and Community Development Manager Georgina Davison. City of Mount Gambier CEO Sarah Philpott and elected members Cr Jason Virgo, Cr Paul Jenner and Cr Sonya Mezinec joined the tour and were proud to showcase the much-loved community facility that welcomes more than 192,000 visitors each year. The board was impressed with the building itself: it is 15 years old, but still looks brand new. They loved the innovative programs, activities and resources offered within the library, especially the Library of Things, the pool and ping pong tables, not to mention the great local history room, said Board Chairman Bruce Linn AM. This is an excellent example of a public library that truly understands and responds to the community. We love that it is so centrally located, in the cultural district overlooking the beautiful Cave Garden/Thugi. Media Contact: City of Mount Gambier Media and Communications Coordinator Sharny McLean on 0413 798 327 or [email protected]

