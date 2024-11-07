Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund 2024/25 now open





The South Australian Cricket Association is excited to open the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund (ACIF) for the 2024/25 season on Wednesday 6 November! In partnership with Cricket Australia, SACA and other state cricket organizations provide clubs, associations, schools and councils with funding to develop high-quality facilities that provide a welcoming environment and help increase participation for all players, officials, volunteers and fans. Over the past six years, SACA, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association have invested $3.68 million in 170 cricket facilities with a total project value of $62 million across South Australia. These facilities include pitch upgrades, gender neutral changing rooms, pavilions, oval lighting suitable for community cricket and practice net upgrades. Cricket facilities across South Australia received a total of $3.68 million in investment that will serve players of all ages and skill levels and enable participation growth across the state. With the new round of funding available, it is important for clubs, associations, schools and councils to identify their needs and develop plans to ensure their facilities meet the latest community cricket facilities guidelines as this will deliver a better quality of experience for will yield to the participants. let them flourish. Alicia Clutterham, Head of Infrastructure and Government Relations, said that together with Cricket Australia we are pleased to offer $700,000 in funding this year through the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund, which plays a vital role in providing seed funding to deliver priority cricket infrastructure projects . throughout the state. We welcome inquiries and look forward to working with clubs, councils and schools in transforming facilities and increasing participation across South Australia. For more information, including ACIF funding guidelines, visit the SACA Grants and Scholarships page and select Australian Cricket Infrastructure here. Alternatively, you can speak to your local SACA Cricket Officer or SACAs Community Facilities Leader, Andrew Edwards on 8300 3895. Subsidy applications for this round close on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

