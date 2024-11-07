College Football Week 11 2024 Predictions, Best Bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Chris Falica FOX Sports Betting Expert

“Bear Bets” are real bets Chris “The Bear” Fallica actually makes.

College football Week 11 is here!

Just like last year, we will be doing weekly pick posts and a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and betting nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all season long.

So if you want to spend a few bucks on the big games, I have the solution for you.

Let's have some fun and hopefully make some money.

These are my favorite bets for week 11.

Last week: 5-2-1

Season: 29-28-2

(All times ET)

SATURDAY NOV. 9

Florida @ No. 5 Texas (afternoon, ABC)

Yes, the dreaded three-legged parlay in the same game, essentially. I would be absolutely shocked if we saw Florida quarterback DJ Lagway this week, and with all the other injuries the Gators suffered in a physical matchup with Georgia last week, it's a terrible spot for them. Texas is coming off an inactive week, has one of the best pass defenses in the country and will make it nearly impossible for the Gators to move the ball. This has 38-7 written on it.

PICK: Under 48 points scored by both teams combined, Texas (-21.5) wins by over 21.5 points and Florida team total Under 13.5 points scored

No. 17 The state of Iowa @ Kansas (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Sometimes when a team has had a magical start to the season and suffers its first loss, it takes a while to bounce back. Doubt arises, and that's what I'm concerned about here at Iowa State. Kansas' record isn't good, but the Jayhawks have played in every game and QB Jalon Daniels has played his best ball of the season over the last three weeks. Of course, Cyclone Nation will flock to Arrowhead, but this will test the Clones' mettle as they have lost close games to KU each of the last two years. KU won't be in the Big 12 title game this year, but will have a huge say as the Jayhawks host Iowa State, play BYU and then host Colorado over the next three weeks.

CHOOSE: Kansas (+3) loses by less than 3 points or wins outright

No. 2 Georgia @ No. 16 Ole ma'am (3:30 p.m., ABC)

This is a bit of a risk because we don't know the status of Ole Miss WR Tre Harris or RB Henry Parrish. But with the way Carson Beck is turning the ball over, combined with Georgia's inability to run the ball against a defense that leads the nation in sacks and generates a lot of pressure, Georgia could be in big trouble this week. The fact that the number is less than a field goal certainly gives off some “I dare you to bet UGA” vibes. Maybe the Bulldogs will show up like they did in Austin, but the Rebels are primed to win outright.

PICK: Ole Miss (+3) to lose by less than 3 points or win outright

No. 21 Colorado @ Texas technology (4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app )

The Buffaloes are very prepared to win the Big 12 and this could This will be their toughest remaining match. The Red Raiders are feeling playful after a huge win at Iowa State last week, thanks to a fantastic late drive. However, this game presents a variety of challenges as Tech simply cannot get behind the QB and stop the pass. It could be an absolute field day for Shedeur Sanders & Co. CU has been rested since the win over Cincinnati and I think the Buffs are moving on from Lubbock where Tech has already allowed 51 to Abilene Christian, 41 to Cincinnati and 59 to Baylor with a win this season.

PICK: Colorado (-3.5) wins by more than 3.5 points

CHOICE: Colorado team total Over 32.5 points scored

State of Oklahoma @ TCU (7 p.m., FS1)

Oklahoma State hasn't won a Big 12 game, and I wonder if the Cowboys finished the season after blowing that game in Provo a few weeks ago. They're allowing big play after big play through the air and that should suit Josh Hoover and the TCU offense well after the Horned Frogs fell just short in Waco last week. This could get very ugly if TCU gets an early score.

PICK: TCU (-11) to win by more than 11 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE:

Ole madam +125

UAB +200

Virginia Tech +205

LSU +125

Kansas +130

Chris “The Bear” Fallica has been covering sports for nearly three decades. Although college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, football, golf, tennis, MLB, NHL and horse racing, with an “occasional” bet on such events. Chris recently won the first Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He is a multiple qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember: “The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!” Follow him on Twitter @ Chrisfallica .

