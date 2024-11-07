Football adds two games in Charlotte









Football

November 6, 2024 1:47 PM Michael Fragale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. With a large and growing Mountaineer fan base in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, Wren Baker, vice president and director of athletics at West Virginia University, announced that WVU football has added two additional games in the Queen City. The Mountaineers will play the Virginia Cavaliers at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on September 19, 2026 and again on September 4, 2032. These two games are in addition to the previously announced 2028 game against the Tennessee Volunteers in Charlotte. “The Charlotte region has a tremendous number of WVU alumni, and adding these two games allows us to further engage our fans in the region while providing a quality regional opponent on the schedule,” Baker said. “Our players get to play in a great NFL football stadium and working with the Charlotte Sports Foundation has proven to be a great partnership over the years.” In adding the two games against Virginia, West Virginia has notified East Carolina that it will use the cancellation clause in its contract with the Pirates to cancel the previously scheduled September 19, 2026 game in Greenville, North Carolina. “In today's ever-changing landscape of college athletics, the financial aspect of adding these two games in Charlotte is far too important to pass up,” Baker added. “Beyond all the positives of playing a neutral site game in Charlotte, we have a fiscal responsibility for our future, and adding these two games is financially significant for our department. “We have had positive and constructive conversations with our colleagues at East Carolina, and we are committed to supporting and working with them to find a replacement for their home game in 2026.” West Virginia last played Virginia in 2002 when the Cavaliers defeated the Mountaineers 48-22 in the inaugural Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte. Virginia has an all-time 12-10-1 edge in boundary series, and the two teams last met in the regular season in 1985. The 2032 game will mark the 30th year since that first bowl game that later became a successful annual tradition in Charlotte. The three neutral field games in Charlotte will not impact WVU's future home schedules, as the Mountaineers will continue to play at least six home games in Morgantown annually. In addition to the two games against Virginia, Baker also announced that the Mountaineers have added a non-conference home game against Robert Morris on September 15, 2029. The matchup with Robert Morris is in addition to the non-conference matchup against the Colonials next season, which was previously announced. “We are thrilled to welcome the Cavaliers and Mountaineers in 2026 and 2032,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “We can't wait to roll out the red carpet for two amazing fans and welcome them to the Queen City!” About Charlotte Sports Foundation The mission of the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF), a 501(c)(3), is to provide leadership for sports-based initiatives that result in a positive impact on the economy and quality of life in the Charlotte region. CSF was formed in the spring of 2013 as a combined entity of Charlotte's two premier sports development groups, Charlotte Collegiate Football and the Charlotte Regional Sports Commission. Its origins can be traced to the vision of Charlotte's civic leaders after its highly successful hosting of the 1994 NCAA Men's Final Four. The Foundation also provides support for the recruitment and operation of other local sporting events, leading Charlotte's continued growth as the preferred host for premier national and regional sporting events. The events include college basketball's Jumpman Invitational presented by Novant Health, the Ally Tipoff, college football's Duke's Mayo Bowl, ACC Football Championship Game and Duke's Mayo Classic, the Charlotte Invitational and the Meck Mile presented by Albemarle. The Board of Directors leading the Charlotte Sports Foundation features a dynamic roster of top Charlotte civic and business leaders. Please visit www.CharlotteSports.org for more information.

