Families flock to the 115th Canning Show





Families from Perth's southern suburbs gathered at the Cannington Exhibition Center & Showgrounds last weekend for the 115th Canning Show. The two-day event, spread over three sessions, attracted just over 15,000 visitors. The Canning Show, organized by the non-profit Canning Agricultural, Horticultural & Recreational Society, operates at a loss each year, but by giving back to diverse communities through education, inspiration, entertainment, showcasing local talent and spreading the word of joy, “we can do what we strive for,” according to event organizers. David Russell, CEO of the Canning Agricultural, Horticultural, and Recreational Society, believes this year's show was a huge success and all planned activities ran smoothly. “The range of exhibitions of local talent in our three main show halls was excellent. The ground was filled with happy smiling faces and the atmosphere was lively, full of enthusiasm,” he said. “The weather certainly helped as we had beautiful cool, sunny days and only a light rain shower on Saturday evening after Dangerous Delights' performance.” Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the popular Bertie Beetle Showbag was back, delighting visitors of all ages. With a professional wrestling match, markets and exhibition stalls, activities with the Hot Shots Table Tennis Club, live performances from touring entertainers, a silent disco and a petting zoo, there was something for everyone at the Canning Show. Russell said a personal highlight for him was the children's lounge and play area, where dozens of children had fun in the sandpit and on the new wooden train, but the main stage attractions were a clear fan favourite. “In addition to the huge Westfield Carousel fireworks and main stage entertainment such as Evolve and Magic Dale, Explosive Pro Wrestling entertained showgoers with new entertainment and introduced a lively type of activity that attracted large crowds,” he said. “Personally, I loved seeing the community come together, especially during workshops such as the Bunnings Hammer shed and Community Harvest pasta making and tasting.” Photos – Richard Polden. More than 140 volunteers have put in more than 1,000 hours of work in a variety of roles including bump-in, judging, stewarding, attendance and photography, contributing to the smooth running of the event. Russell said the show would not have been as successful without them and thanked everyone involved in the event immensely. “I would like to express my thanks to everyone involved, from the volunteers, staff, management committee, to the sponsors and attendees,” he said. “It really takes a village to make an event like this possible, and I'm already looking forward to next year.”

