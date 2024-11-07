IND A vs AUS A 2nd Unofficial Test Today Match Live Cricket Score Highlights Watch Here





India A vs Australia A (IND A vs AUS A) LIVE Cricket Scorecard HIGHLIGHTS: The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A started at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. We take you through the main highlights of day 1:

Dhruv Jurel stands tall Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel has risen up the pecking order in the past 12 months. Although he has not played a Test since his debut series against England earlier this year, Jurel showed his skills to perfection on a challenging MCG deck. Replacing Ishan Kishan in the XI, Jurel came in with India A reeling at 11 for four. There was still work to be done against the new ball – opposite Neser and Boland – and Jurel got to work with confident footwork and solid nurdling from the other end by Devdutt Padikkal. The pair waded India A to Lunch, but Padikkal fell soon after with the scores of 65/5. Jurel deftly picked up the gears as he drove, tapping, hooking and pulling at the seams with firmness. A huge six off Scott Boland's backward square leg took Jurel to his second successive FC fifty for India A in his first innings on Australian shores. It took him 118 balls to get there and Jurel unfurled a few more eye-catching strokes to make 80 (186) of India's total of 161 runs. The youngster from Uttar Pradesh may have done just enough to start for India in Perth, even as a specialist at No.6. Heser picks four, but injury dashes hopes of a Test call-up Australia Bowler Michael Neser's hopes of a Test recall have been dampened by a hamstring injury suffered during a match in Melbourne. The 35-year-old fast bowler, who almost scored a hat-trick in the opening over, was forced off the field after bowling 12.3 overs and posting impressive figures of 4/27. Neser had recently hurt the same hamstring last month, forcing him to miss a one-day cup match for Queensland. KL Rahul fails the litmus test, Easwaran stumbles again KL Rahul's early summer challenge ended tepidly when he was bowled by Scott Boland in just three balls in the second over. Rahul has been pushed back to the top of the rankings, while Rohit Sharma will miss India's opening Test. Rahul's blip did not benefit Abhimanyu Easwaran, the other contender for the opening match, as he fell for a four-ball duck in the first over. Easwaran, who took part in the Australian tour on the strength of his stellar score in domestic cricket, has failed to live up to expectations in the series. The duck followed scores of 7 and 12 in the previous game. But more worryingly, Easwaran's technique came under the scanner as he tried to wriggle out of a short delivery from Neser, only to send it towards the slip cordon. A top class shock After being sent to bat, India A suffered another batting collapse on Thursday morning as Australia's rejuvenated bowling attack led by Test bowlers Michael Neser and Scott Boland wreaked havoc. India lost their top four batters within 16 balls to the moving Kookaburra on a bouncy card. The situation was similar to the start India A had in the previous four-day match in Mackay where they were left at 32/3 in the first innings of an eventual seven-wicket defeat. Squads AU A XI: Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Oliver Davies, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Nathan McAndrew, Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli. IND A Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-a-match-highlights-2nd-test-day-1-mcg-jurel-kl-rahul-neser-9657765/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos