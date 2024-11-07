10 players to be acquired before the deadline

In fantasyland, the trade winds still blow.

While the real-life NFL's trade deadline passed without too many incidents before the page was turned to Week 10, fantasy leagues don't often have the same outcome. If they have one, most leagues set their trade deadline sometime in the first three weeks of November.

That leaves little time for fantasy managers to poach players from the bottom dwellers of their league. Impactful fantasy players are spread across teams that are down on their luck. While you can't lowball teams in your league, you may be able to get a discount if they're already out of the race.

Just like real general managers, relationships can be a determining factor in whether or not a deal is closed. If you can successfully navigate the trading market, your team can become the ultimate contender.

Here are 10 players you should acquire before the deadline in your league:

Fantasy football trading objectives

If Collins is on a team with no hope of making the playoffs, do everything you can, within reason, to get the receiver. Before his injury, Houston's star wideout was in the conversation for being the best at the position. Instead, he's only fallen down the rankings after a stint on IR, but could return in Week 10 if the team thinks he's ready.

The Texans passing attack has suffered without Collins and C.J. Stroud will be happy to have him back in the fold. Collins can transform this offense and will leave the fantasy trade market immediately when he returns to game action. That means this is likely your last chance to make a blockbuster move for a player who should pick up where he left off.

The numbers aren't necessarily pretty for Pickens in 2024. Don't be fooled, though, because we'll be buying shares in the Pittsburgh receiver. The Steelers have been able to move the ball through the air more effectively since the quarterback switch to Russell Wilson. He can be a boom-or-bust player, but it is important to keep in mind that this is a player who has been a victim of penalties and the replay system. With two touchdowns coming off the board in the team's win over the Giants in Week 8, it's safe to say the outlook would be very different if those plays had a different outcome.

Pittsburgh's offense can be furious, but Pickens' target share remains steady at around 28 percent and that increases to almost 38 percent in the red zone. A frustrated fantasy manager might be willing to cut the bait, so there's a chance he'll get a discount. After the Steelers trade for Mike Williamsthat should only help open things up for Pickens and improve his fantasy prospects.

The Jets are a tough team to stomach this season and every fantasy team should get a season's supply of Pepto Bismol to get through it. However, it's important to note that we're interested in Wilson's production, not the Jets' final score or record. That's where our view starts to change.

After a disappointing four-week start to the season, Wilson has picked up his game and delivered five consecutive double-digit fantasy performances in PPR formats. He has found and developed a connection with the end zone four times in that span Aaron Rodgers. Even the arrival of Davante Adams hasn't changed that reality, with Wilson's prospects only improving due to their thin receiving core. While the window to buy Wilson is likely closed, it's worth checking in.

The Giants has officially enabled the page Devin Singletairand handed the backfield keys to Tracy moving forward. The rookie has done nothing but perform since, with at least 16 carries in four of the last five games. Tracy comes with rushing and receiving benefits, which only adds to his value. The Giants' offense won't easily be confused with the league's best, but Tracy has all the important things you look for in fantasy work, opportunity and production.

New York has the sixth-most favorable schedule for running backs for the remainder of the season. according to Fantasy Pros. Tracy doesn't have much name recognition or a proven track record, which means you can probably pry him away from a skeptical fantasy manager.

The McCaffrey situation is well documented by now, but you should at least check in. The star running back probably went with the first or second pick in your draft and the team that drafts him is probably on the outside looking at the playoff picture.

With his return seemingly in sight, this is a great opportunity to try and add one of fantasy's best assets to your team. Of course, McCaffrey won't be available if that team also makes the rotation Jordan Mason. It's also worth noting that a panicked team has probably already dealt him. However, a trade for McCaffrey carries a lot of risks at this stage. Either way, if the stars align in your league, this could be the move that puts you over the top.

After a mostly quiet season, Tillman burst onto the fantasy scene after the series Browns' decision to act Amari Kuiper. Suddenly asked to perform, Tillman answered the call. He has averaged 85 receiving yards, 10.7 targets, seven receptions and a touchdown per game since Cooper's departure.

Deshaun Watson is done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon and the transition to James Winston has helped revitalize somewhat a previously non-existent passing attack in Cleveland. Tillman is the best option for pass catching and that makes him a player to target.

Hockenson didn't put up the best numbers in his return from injury, but the signs were promising for the future. The Vikings attack is fun to watch and can support multiple players for fantasy purposes. Hockenson's return represents a major upgrade for Kevin O'Connell's team and he should only improve with more reps.

Despite finishing with just three catches for 27 yards, it's worth noting that Hockenson's day would have been much better had he been able to get his lone red zone target, which was ultimately intercepted, to convert. At a lean tight end position, it doesn't hurt to target a player who would be viewed very differently if he were to score in his return.

Like the Buccaneers dealing with injuries Mike Evans And Chris Godwinit has been Oton who has developed to become Tampa's best receiving option. Otton has likely spent most of the season on waivers, but is certainly a must-start in future fantasy leagues. His trade availability largely depends on whether your rival sees this as something that is sustainable beyond this short stretch.

With at least 10 targets in each of the last three games, Oton has made the most of his opportunity, averaging 8.3 receptions, 86 receiving yards and a touchdown in that span. Like Hockenson, the Buccaneers tight end is worth taking a look at.

Making the switch to Joe Flacco is considered a benefit for Foals' pass catchers. While we won't know the true impact until we see a larger sample size, we can conclude that Flacco's presence is a big boost for Downs. The receiver projects as Indianapolis' top option, averaging just under 10 goals per game with the veteran under center.

We know that Flacco tends to focus on one goal, as shown David Njokus run with the Browns in 2023. Downs is clearly that player for Flacco this year. While Michael Pittman Jr. fades, it is Downs who appears to be the rising star. Of everyone in the Colts offense, Downs is the player to target.

Brooks comes in and goes out Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers finally get a chance to see what their rookie running back is capable of after drafting him in the second round 2024 NFL Draft. Brooks missed the first nine weeks due to the torn ACL he suffered during his senior season in college, but should see plenty of opportunities now that he's healthy.

Carolina is firmly in rebuilding mode and with Hubbard set to hit free agency, it makes sense for Brooks to take a serious look before the season ends. Hubbard was one of the only bright spots for a terrible Panthers team, but Brooks is the future, at least on paper. If you're in the market for a running back, consider playing for Brooks before he starts a game.

