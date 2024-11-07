University of North Carolina Athletics





CHAPEL HILL, NCThe University of North Carolina men's and women's tennis teams will host the Intercollegiate Tennis Association East Sectional Championships this weekend at the Chewning Tennis Center. The University of North Carolina men's and women's tennis teams will host the Intercollegiate Tennis Association East Sectional Championships this weekend at the Chewning Tennis Center. The ITA [Wo/Men’s] East Sectional Championship is the final opportunity for some of the best players from across the country to qualify for the 2024 NCAA Individual Championships. UNC will host the East Sectional, featuring players from the Atlantic, Carolina, New England and Northeast regions . Other sub-locations this weekend include Central (hosted by TCU), South (Florida State) and West (Pepperdine). The 2024 ITA Sectional Championships will have a draw size of 32 for singles and 16 for doubles. From this,six singles players from each section (24 total) qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship(semi-finalists, two play-off quarter-final winners). In the meantime,three doubles teams from each section (12) qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championshipthrough the section championships (champion, finalist, third place). The Tar Heel men look to post their first competitors for this month's NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships in Waco, Texas. UNC men will be in action this weekend, among other things Constantinos Djakouris , Vladislav Melnic , Patrick Schoen and Quangqing “Chris” Xu in singles, with Schoen and Logan Zapp and Melnic and Anthony Wright appear in doubles. On the women's side, Tatum Evans And Theadora Rabman have qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship on the strength of reaching the semifinals of the ITA All-American Championships in September. In doubles, Carson Tanguilig And Susanna Maltby made the NCAA field on the strength of winning the doubles championship at last month's ITA Carolina Regional in Chapel Hill. Tar Heel women's singles this weekend include Tanguilig and Maltby. The doubles teams of Evans and Rabmanand Alana Boyce And Lindsay Zink will also compete. Results will be available here for both the men's and women's competitions throughout the weekend in Chapel Hill. Admission to the ITA East Sectional Championships is free and parking is available in the lots adjacent to the Chewning Tennis Center.

