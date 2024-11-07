Building a Winning Legacy – The Eyeopener

By Amulyaa Dwivedi

When Obaid Ullah first walked onto the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) and then Ryerson University campus in 2013 as a fresh-faced 19-year-old mechanical engineering student, he had more than just books with him: he also had a love for cricket that shaped his childhood. But in the heart of downtown Toronto, that passion felt a little misplaced. Cricket did not have a strong presence at Canadian universities and certainly not at TMU.

Yet Ullah saw something that others did not. Scattered across the campus were people like him, students who had grown up with the sport and whose hands itched to grab a cricket bat or ball.

I saw people playing here and there, but nothing was organized, he recalled. And I thought, why don't we bring everyone together?

That thought led to what would soon become a community legacy: the TMU cricket club.

On September 26, 2024, the TMU men's cricket team celebrated a major milestone by winning the TD Men's National Championship, hosted by Canadian College University Cricket (CCUC).

Their victory against Algonquin College in the grand final was a testament to the teamwork and perseverance that defines this year's group of players. They scored 192 runs in the allotted 20 overs, which instilled a strong sense of confidence in their ability to defend that total. They succeeded, beating Algonquin for just 85 runs.

But that victory was a long time coming. TMU was national champion in 2018, but after the COVID-19 pandemic the club has had to rebuild itself.

Ullah, now the coach and supervisor of the TMU cricket club, started his journey in 2013 with an informal group of cricket enthusiasts. He then began learning the various procedures to become registered as a club, which allowed him and his team to appear in the American College Cricket tournament in Florida.

Actually, we had a group of people who played cricket, but we were not formally registered as a club, Ullah said. Luckily, we officially registered in 2014, which allowed us to participate in events in Canada and the US.

TMU's cricket team now consists of 14 dedicated members, although the club operates as an open entity and welcomes anyone interested in playing the sport.

The TMU Cricket Club quickly became a place for students to unite through cricket, offering both competitive and recreational opportunities. To foster this community, the team hosts drop-in sessions every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Kerr Hall Upper Gym, allowing students to practice and enjoy the game together in an informal environment. For them, cricket is more than just a game: it's about building friendships and supporting each other.

We understood that many came to university mainly for education, Ullah explained. Cricket is not a professional career path in Canada, but we wanted to create a sense of identity, belonging and friendship among students.

It takes three years of losing to build a championship team.”

Ahsan Sajjad, a fourth-year accounting and finance student and the team captain, highlighted the growth of cricket in Toronto. In July, city officials said cricket was the fastest growing sport in Toronto, with more fields planned. as reported by the CBC.

Cricket is growing rapidly in Toronto and the US [Greater Toronto Area]especially in places like Brampton, Mississauga and Markham. “We want to demonstrate our capabilities as a university team and make a positive contribution to our community,” he said.

Stressing the importance of the program, Ullah said that when he initially took on the coaching role in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic, he only viewed it as a temporary commitment. The club quickly put together a team for the 2022 national championship and managed to sign players within a tight two-week period.

Although they narrowly lost in the finals, the team's strong bond filled Ullah with pride. Over the years he has witnessed a remarkable growth in talent. Since the club's inception in 2013, younger players from competitive youth leagues have increasingly joined, resulting in a larger pool of experienced athletes at TMU.

Besides various academic programs, students from cricket-loving families are attracted to TMU for the sport. Angad Bhatia, who was named the tournament's best player this year by the CCUC, moved from the University of Western Ontario to the cricket program in 2022. This year he graduated and played in American minor leagues, where he showed the talent that is nurtured within the club. . Many students, such as international students Richard Perkins from Barbados and Mushfique Ahmed from Bangladesh, have chosen TMU over the years because of its cricket offering.

Ullah pointed out that one of the main arguments for promoting cricket in Canadian institutions is the influx of international students from countries where cricket is popular. For these students, cricket makes them feel at home in Canada. Ullah emphasized that raising the status of sports and nurturing cricket requires cooperation and leadership from both students and university teachers.

“We wouldn't have gotten this far without our passion”

This year marked the third season that the core team stayed together, resulting in a hard-earned victory. Small margins and setbacks kept the team from reaching the final. An occasional missed catch or subpar performance in recent years became motivation.

Players like it [Hrishik Mehta] have put in relentless efforts by training both in the gym and on the field to take their game to the next level, Ullah said. It takes three years of losing to build a championship team.”

In Sajjad's first year on the team, they lost in the finals to Algonquin. Now he thinks about a different result and feeling after the victory against the same team.

The most memorable moment was the sheer joy of winning, he said. It felt special to win and celebrate together: it was redemption.

For Mehta, a final-year business technology management student and a fast bowling all-rounder in the team, the victory came with a chance to assert himself again.

In that game, I caught two crucial catches, which felt like redemption from last year when I dropped two against the same team, he said.

The sentiments of Sajjad and Mehta are emblematic of Ullah's doctrine that winners come through their mental commitment and perseverance.” Ullah's approach is simple: everyone must maintain a positive attitude at all times, support each other and have faith in their ability to win. He underlined the importance of facing challenges together and cultivating a united front despite setbacks.

When [in] One moment someone may not be performing in a game, another person needs to support them, Ullah said.

With the cricket infrastructure still growing in Canadian university circles, the clubs in CCUC's first tournament held in 2015 are not receiving much funding. The players contribute to the school's funding for tournament registration fees, bats, balls and tapes for indoor and outdoor games.

Support from the university management would help alleviate financial concerns, allowing us to focus on playing the sport we love, Sajjad said.

Ullah said there needs to be greater educational insight from the government regarding the sport and encouraged a top-down strategy. He suggested appointing someone, even on a part-time or consultancy basis, to focus on developing the cricket programme. This initiative would not require substantial resources, but rather some dedicated attention and recognition of the value of the club.

Despite financial challenges, the team remains committed to their passion for cricket. Mehta remains confident in the team's future.

We are incredibly grateful for the passionate people on our team. Without our passion we wouldn't have gotten this far. We often cover our own expenses, managing travel and equipment costs, he said. Yes, we are facing some financial challenges from the university, but we remain hopeful of support in the future.

In an emailed response to The Eye OpenerRyan Danziger, the competitive club athletics and recreation coordinator at TMU, said: Cricket is a competitive club. As such, it must be funded through student athlete registration fees, fundraising and grant dollars.

They have enough money to cover their expenses. Ultimately, the cricket athletes' fees are quite modest compared to others, and the grant money they receive from the athletics department, Danziger said. Cricket does not have a robust competitive schedule, it is self-directed and there is no organized competition.

Still, Danziger said he is open to continuing to work with the team and developing the program with a grassroots approach. He mentioned the possibility of an annual tournament for TMU students, organized with the intramural sports coordinator.

For the core of the graduating players, the victory in the national championship means a heroic farewell. Meanwhile, younger players have been trained during this year's and last year's tournaments. With promising prospects emerging, the team is well positioned to continue the legacy and continue to perform at a high level, welcoming new recruits along the way.

There are so many people on campus, men and women and all people who deeply value the sport they want to play, that they want to witness, that they want to support, Ullah said. I think just creating that social spark is what's missing to build things.

