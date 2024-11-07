Beginning of a New Era: Cal Poly Tennis Unveils State-of-the-Art Comerford Pavilion





The ribbon cutting ceremony was breathtaking, Kevin Comerford said. So much work went into the construction of the building and the celebration this weekend, both blew away any expectations I had. We were most proud of the student-athletes and their enthusiastic interactions with the community. That culture will catapult this program for years to come. It was a great day for Cal Poly Tennis to see current team members interact with tennis alumni, donors and community members, all in support of the tennis program and the dedication of the Comerford Pavilion, said John Ronca, president of the Cal. Poly Tennis Facility Steering Committee. The tennis center and program have undergone substantial upgrades, improvements, increased scholarships and operational funding over the past 15 years through donor funding in a concerted effort to take the program to the next level. With the Comerford family's recent substantial financial support, as well as Kevin Comerford's forward-looking vision for the program, Cal Poly's tennis facilities and program have become the best in the conference, if not on the West Coast. We can't thank the Comerfords and all our generous donors enough. The main floor of the two-story Comerford Pavilion is highlighted by the Noreen Martin-Hulburd & Chris Hulburd student-athlete lounge, which features an area for the team to gather and study, a gas station and a team manager office for stringing tennis rackets. and store equipment. The lower floor of the complex also houses the Paige Billingley Womens Locker Room & Men Locker Room. Each locker room features 12 private Hollman lockers for each player, a team meeting room and restrooms and showers. The Comerford Pavilion gives our men's and women's tennis student-athletes a true home, said athletics director Don Oberhelman. The facility will allow the programs to develop an even higher level of camaraderie and clubhouse culture as the student-athletes will not only train in this space, but also eat, study, rest and recover there. This facility will assist our coaches in recruiting players, assist in developing our players and assist in keeping these talented men and women out of the transfer portal. On the top floor, the Couch Family Viewing Terrace features 80 permanent stadium seats overlooking the courts, providing a unique viewing experience for Cal Poly fans. The interior of the facility's top floor also includes several unique spaces. The Joe Cristiano Family Lounge has a gathering area for supporters, team meetings and coaches meetings. The Gillespie Family Conference & Recruiting Room offers some of the best views on campus from the Anderson Aquatic Center and the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex and features an area that will be used to recruit Mustang student-athletes for all programs at the campus and for meetings. Cal Poly's head tennis and assistant coaches are already enjoying their brand new workspace in the Bill Proll Mens Coaches Office and Lee Burgunder Womens Coaches Office, and supporters will also be able to enjoy snacks and drinks during matches in the Silva Ball Rally Alley. In addition to the Comerford Pavilion, new NCAA Championship level lighting was recently installed around the Ronca Tennis Center, allowing the Cal Poly men's and women's tennis teams to host evening matches and NCAA Tournament matches in the future. The lighting will also lead to increased court availability and better equip the facility to serve the community and campus as a whole.

