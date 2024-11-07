



The Northumberland Club held Racketlon tournaments on Saturday 2 November as part of the sport's ongoing UK tour. Racketlon is a multi-racket sport where players compete against each other in four separate sports, starting with table tennis, then badminton, squash and tennis. Each sport is played for a set of 21 points, with the one who has the most points at the end of the four sports winning the match. Kieran Shelley, British Racketlon travel agent, said JesmondLocal: “It's a lot of fun and it gives players a lot of opportunities to play racket sports that they've probably never done before. He added: The Northumberland Club is also a great venue to host the Racketlon Super Series. Peter Barton, who took part in the event, said: It's fantastic in terms of sport, and what really attracted us was the community side of it. The entry fee for the tournament was set at 35 euros for adults and 20 euros for juniors, with each guaranteeing a minimum of three hours of playing time. Players who took part in the tournament said that fitness was the key to success when playing Racketlon. The intensive sports of squash and tennis require high endurance – and take up only half of the playing time. Two players take part in the squash element of a Racketlon match (Image credit: Adam Symes) The British Racketlon 2024 tour has been going on since February, where the first tournament took place in Letchworth, Hertfordshire. Each of these tournaments increases a player's overall rating for the Super Series, moving him or her up or down the Super Series ranking system depending on their performance. Racketlon Table Tennis Competition. (Image credit: Adam Symes) Jonny Ritter, who is currently 4th out of 135 in the British men's rankings, said JesmondLocal: I hope to be selected for the World Cup next year. The European Racketlon Union recently announced that Istanbul is officially a candidate to host the World Championships next year. Their after said: For the first time ever, the Racketlon World Championships can be organized outside Europe, in the Asian part of this beautiful metropolis. To participate in the World Championships, a self-funded trip is required to reach the venue, as Racketlon is currently classified as an amateur sport. Six-time Racketlon World Champion Jo Shelley said: It's not a cheap sport unfortunately, so I always say I work to fund my Racketlon. Jo Shelley plays a Racketlon tennis match. (Image credit: Adam Symes) Shelley, the British tour operator, said he had “seen growth in the sport over the past decade. Racketlon used to have mainly European teams competing in the World Championships, but countries from around the world such as India, Hong Kong and South Africa are now starting to compete as the sport becomes more and more popular.

