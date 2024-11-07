Sports
India threatens defeat in Australia after cricket collapse Biggest upset
Perhaps overexcited by the ultra-richness of cricket being engulfed by tiny New Zealand in front of their bewildered fans, it might have felt like a bull's-eye to label India's home defeat as the biggest shock in sport.
But after India lost the third and final Test to complete New Zealand's whitewash, it's not even a matter of exaggerating anymore. Even days later, it still doesn't feel entirely real, perhaps echoing the feelings of many about a particular election result that has just dominated global headlines.
To the chagrin of many, as the Commonwealth sport struggles to spread beyond its foothold, cricket has been largely taken over by India, armed with large amounts of money that smaller countries like New Zealand are gobbling up.
Cricket is basically set up for India to be conquered, rightly so by its partisan backers who inevitably launch a fervent defense by, to be fair, stating quite accurately that it funds the sport.
It was a mismatch on paper and even more so on the financial sheet. New Zealand, like all other relatively impoverished cricketing nations, is fighting an uphill battle these days, with some of their best players seeking greater reward in private franchise leagues rather than toiling for their country in international cricket.
So for India to roll at home for the first time in 12 years cannot be compared to anything in sports. It would be as if the USA – the star-laden basketball team that won gold at the Paris Olympics – lost to the same opponent three times in a row, having interfered with the playing conditions after losing the first game.
After a first Test defeat, in which the ball moved poorly to match New Zealand's pace, India, to the surprise of no one, prepared ferocious spins in the next two matches.
But to the surprise of all, New Zealand's relatively docile spinners defeated their legendary Indian counterparts in an extraordinary turn of events that might never be repeated, given the ongoing differences in cricket.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
There is a good reason why only Australia and England have beaten India on their turf since 2000. While the result is likely to be an outlier, so shocking that forensics will surely take decades to complete, India could have more pain ahead if they turn around quickly. their attention on an arduous tour of Australia for a five-Test series.
Australia are in the midst of their best period of Test cricket since their golden age of the 2000s and are extra motivated not to lose a third series in a row at home to India, who they have not beaten anywhere since 2014.
It feels very much like this upcoming series will mark the end of an era for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but India needs regeneration more than Australia at the moment.
India has an endless supply of talent, which is not surprising for the world's largest population, who also love cricket, but they still cling to their fading stars.
Captain Rohit Sharma, whose ultra-aggression at the top has backfired, and Virat Kohli – considered the most influential player of his generation – have been struggling in Test cricket for some time.
But the Indian hierarchy dare not rile them even though this squeaky batting order is in dire need of a spark.
It means we get to the expected fast and furious Perth Stadium pitch on November 22 – the opposite of what they have just experienced – India, who decided to delete a three-day intra-squad match and has opted for training instead, the first Test will go into hiding for nothing against a rampaging bowling attack in Australia.
Even tougher times may lie ahead for India, whose incredible wealth and influence are for once meaningless.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2024/11/07/india-set-for-defeat-in-australia-after-falling-over-in-crickets-biggest-upset/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
- With Trump's election victory, China prepares for increased tensions in the United States DW 07/11/2024
- Jokowi admits he is busy accepting regional head candidates
- College Football Playoff Rankings 2024: Why Boise State can realistically earn a bye or host game in the first round
- New Huntington's disease treatment prevents protein aggregation in mice
- Imran and Bushra trial in £190m case enters 'final phase' – Pakistan
- This is what the Constitution says – NBC New York
- What did PM Modi and Donald Trump talk about after the US election result? MEA shares details | Latest news India
- CRICKET WEST INDIES SECURES GROUNDBREAKING SIX-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL WITH ESPN CARIBBEAN
- Top Dem questioned for Trump's election failure
- Latest Politics: Farage's offer to help President Trump and Prime Minister rejected as UK sends 'deliberate' message to Ukraine | political news
- Jokowi visited Jakarta amid issue of becoming Golkar cadre, Bahlil said