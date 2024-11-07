India threatens defeat in Australia after cricket collapse Biggest upset

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is under pressure after his team's shock defeat (Photo by INDRANIL … [+] MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps overexcited by the ultra-richness of cricket being engulfed by tiny New Zealand in front of their bewildered fans, it might have felt like a bull's-eye to label India's home defeat as the biggest shock in sport.

But after India lost the third and final Test to complete New Zealand's whitewash, it's not even a matter of exaggerating anymore. Even days later, it still doesn't feel entirely real, perhaps echoing the feelings of many about a particular election result that has just dominated global headlines.

To the chagrin of many, as the Commonwealth sport struggles to spread beyond its foothold, cricket has been largely taken over by India, armed with large amounts of money that smaller countries like New Zealand are gobbling up.

ForbesNew Zealand Stun Cricket Power India in one of the sport's biggest upsets

Cricket is basically set up for India to be conquered, rightly so by its partisan backers who inevitably launch a fervent defense by, to be fair, stating quite accurately that it funds the sport.

It was a mismatch on paper and even more so on the financial sheet. New Zealand, like all other relatively impoverished cricketing nations, is fighting an uphill battle these days, with some of their best players seeking greater reward in private franchise leagues rather than toiling for their country in international cricket.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult is concentrating on white-ball cricket these days (Photo by Darrian … [+] Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

So for India to roll at home for the first time in 12 years cannot be compared to anything in sports. It would be as if the USA – the star-laden basketball team that won gold at the Paris Olympics – lost to the same opponent three times in a row, having interfered with the playing conditions after losing the first game.

After a first Test defeat, in which the ball moved poorly to match New Zealand's pace, India, to the surprise of no one, prepared ferocious spins in the next two matches.

But to the surprise of all, New Zealand's relatively docile spinners defeated their legendary Indian counterparts in an extraordinary turn of events that might never be repeated, given the ongoing differences in cricket.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

There is a good reason why only Australia and England have beaten India on their turf since 2000. While the result is likely to be an outlier, so shocking that forensics will surely take decades to complete, India could have more pain ahead if they turn around quickly. their attention on an arduous tour of Australia for a five-Test series.

Mitchell Starc and Virat Kohli will lock horns once again. (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty … [+] Images) ICC via Getty Images

Australia are in the midst of their best period of Test cricket since their golden age of the 2000s and are extra motivated not to lose a third series in a row at home to India, who they have not beaten anywhere since 2014.

It feels very much like this upcoming series will mark the end of an era for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but India needs regeneration more than Australia at the moment.

India has an endless supply of talent, which is not surprising for the world's largest population, who also love cricket, but they still cling to their fading stars.

Captain Rohit Sharma, whose ultra-aggression at the top has backfired, and Virat Kohli – considered the most influential player of his generation – have been struggling in Test cricket for some time.

But the Indian hierarchy dare not rile them even though this squeaky batting order is in dire need of a spark.

It means we get to the expected fast and furious Perth Stadium pitch on November 22 – the opposite of what they have just experienced – India, who decided to delete a three-day intra-squad match and has opted for training instead, the first Test will go into hiding for nothing against a rampaging bowling attack in Australia.

Even tougher times may lie ahead for India, whose incredible wealth and influence are for once meaningless.