2024-25 College Football Playoff Schedule, Dates, Channel, Sites – NBC Chicago





It's almost time for the expanded College Football Playoff. The first projection has been released for the 12-team format, which will debut this season as a dozen teams will compete for the national championship. With so many matches on the schedule, there are many factors to consider, from the schedule to the broadcasters and host stadiums. Here's all the information for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff: When is the 2024-2025 College Football Playoff? The College Football Playoff will take place from December 20, 2024 to January 20, 2025. Complete 2024-2025 College Football Playoff schedule Although we don't yet know who will play in the play-offs, we do know the dates and times of all eleven games. Here is the full schedule: Round Date Time Bowl game First round December 20 8:00 PM ET N/A First round December 21 12:00 PM ET N/A First round December 21 4:00 PM ET N/A First round December 21 8:00 PM ET N/A Quarterfinals December 31st 7:30 PM ET Fiesta bowl Quarterfinals January 1 1:00 PM ET Peach bowl Quarterfinals January 1 5:00 PM ET Pink bowl Quarterfinals January 1 8:45 PM ET Sugar bowl Semi-finals January 9 7:30 PM ET Orange bowl Semi-finals January 10 7:30 PM ET Classic cotton bowl Championship January 20 7:30 PM ET National Championship 2024-25 College Football Playoff Hosts, Home Stadiums, Locations The first round matches will be played at the home stadiums for the higher seed, so no venue has yet been confirmed for those four matches. In addition, the hosts for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the championship have all been locked down. Fiesta bowl: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona Peach bowl: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Rose bowl: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Sugar bowl: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Orange bowl: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida Classic cotton bowl: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas National Championship: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Former NFL All-Pro and Georgia running back Todd Gurley gives his thoughts on the 12-team College Football Playoff and talks about the national title contenders. What channel will air the College Football Playoff? The 11 playoff games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN or TNT. Two first-round games will be broadcast on TNT, while the other two will be on both ABC and ESPN. ESPN will broadcast the matches for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the championship. 2024-2025 College Football Playoff Rankings The first projection was released Tuesday, with No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Miami (FL) and No. 4 BYU claiming the top four seeds and byes. This is what the projected bracket for the first round looks like: No. No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Boise State

No. No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Alabama

No. No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame

No. No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Indiana

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/sports/ncaaf/2024-college-football-playoff-schedule-dates-hosts-tv-channel-ranking/3594223/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos