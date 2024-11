Presbyterian High School fires table tennis coach who asked students to join his private academy

SINGAPORE – A table tennis coach has been fired by Presbyterian High School (PHS) after it emerged that he had asked students under his charge to join his private sports academy. The school conducted an investigation after receiving feedback about the coach, principal Angeline Chan said in response to questions from The Straits Times. Neither the Ministry of Education (MOE) nor the school have confirmed the name of the coach. Because the coach's action was a breach of his contract, the school immediately terminated his services, Ms Chan said. We also engaged students in the table tennis CCA (co-curricular activity) and assured them that they would continue to receive support in their development and well-being, she added. In October, ST received an email from a reader claiming to be a parent of a student at PHS, claiming the coach had invited players to train privately at his academy. In an email exchange seen by ST, the school told the reader, who declined to be named, that it is thoroughly investigating the matter and does not condone coaches hiring students for their own private coaching academies because it would create conflict can lead. of interests. ST has contacted the coach for comment. In response to questions, MOE said CCA coaches and instructors are expected to follow instructors' expectations, including not soliciting business from students and their parents. They are also expected to manage the treatment of their CCA students in a fair and unbiased manner. Other expectations include being responsible and respectful in their interactions with students, ensuring their physical and emotional well-being, and practicing good sportsmanship. This case comes after a recent allegation in July that a basketball coach accepted improper payments to secure places for high school students through Direct School Admission (DSA). The coach is said to have helped these students attend schools such as Anglo-Chinese Junior College and Dunman High School, for a fee of at least $45,000. The DSA program gives sixth-grade students the opportunity to gain a place early in high school using non-academic talents, such as in sports and the arts. Over the years, it has been criticized that it benefits wealthier families who can afford private coaching and prep classes. MOE, which is reviewing the scheme, has taken steps to expand DSA opportunities to more schools so that more students from all family backgrounds can benefit. Other changes include refining the selection criteria and simplifying the application procedure. Following the July incident, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said schools have been reminded to ensure their DSA processes follow MOE guidelines, including involving the school leadership team in final decisions. Schools should also inform coaches and instructors that if they market their services by implying that they can influence DSA results, they may be deregistered from MOE.

