England are not good at ODI cricket, and there is nothing they can do about it
There is a fundamental truth in life. You can't be good at something you don't do.
Only rowers, who have been facing the wrong way all their lives, are the exception to this rule. But they are six-foot-tall VO2 max robots who couldn't catch a rugby ball at 15 and were instead shoved into a boat to live a life of misery. Cricket is actually a sport.
And it's one that England aren't doing very well at the moment. After a thirteenth ODI defeat in twenty and third consecutive defeat in one day, the ECB has to make a choice: invest in List A cricket or not.
When the Hundred arrived in 2021, the fallout on the international one-day side was not immediate. Those in the team already had vast experience of over 50 years and were world champions. There wasn't much room in the team – and if there was, you were at an age where you'd had some List A experience in previous years.
But now it's three years later and the next generation of English one-day cricketers are coming into the team with virtually no experience. Of the 15 players who made their ODI debut for England since the first edition of the Hundred, ODI cricket makes up 23% of all the List A matches they have played. And that's only because David Payne, Sam Hain and Jamie Overton do a lot of the heavy lifting. Remove the “old boys,” or those 29 and older, and that percentage rises to 41%.
When Dan Mousleywho made his first international half-century the deciding ODIwalked outside on debut to bat at No. 7 in Antigua, with 15 overs to go, he told Sam Curran he didn't really know what he was doing.
“He almost admitted to himself that he hadn't actually played much 50-plus cricket,” Curran said earlier this week. “Boys are learning.”
More experienced players add their voices to that sentiment.
“I don't think there are many players on this team that you could go through and say, 'Oh, they're doing great right now,'” he said. Phil Salt prior to the third ODI, where he made 74. “That's the reality because we haven't played a lot of 50-over cricket. I would love something like a domestic 50-over competition. I would love the opportunity to play in that so you can get the rhythm And it's not always stop-start.”
There is of course a domestic tournament in England, but the current calendar infamously means that none of the best white ball players are available to play in it.
This is not a call to scrap the Hundred, far from it. But an acknowledgment of the reality that English cricket finds itself in. If ODI cricket is something they want to excel at, a change in the status quo is needed to give players an opportunity to play. They literally ask for it.
What that looks like is unclear, and it's easy to point to some of the best ODI cricketers in the world who haven't developed from a healthy back catalog of domestic cricket. Virat Kohli has played 34 domestic one-day matches compared to 295 ODIs. Joe Root 38 compared to 171.
But the beauty of the best is that they are, by definition, anomalies. Harry Brook doesn't need to play a handful of games for Yorkshire to get into the rhythm of the format, but Mousley might.
It is unusual and undesirable for an English team to lose to a team that has not even qualified for the Champions Trophy and for the entire squad to be virtually devoid of any responsibility. It's not Jordan CoxIt's his fault for underperforming at number 3. He had literally never done it before. In his four List A matches before this series, he had hit four once, five once and six twice.
“I don't get paid enough for that,” Salt laughed when asked what the answer might be.
There are all kinds of fag package solutions. More England Lions games, the return of the North-South series or having a Hundred player jump home to score a goal in the One-Day Cup. None of these ideas are particularly good.
Ultimately, untangling the calendar would be the only solution. One option would be to move the One-Day Cup to April, when wickets are fresh and bowlers could benefit from building up their workload rather than jumping straight into a two-month block of County Championship cricket.
Yes, it would clash with the IPL, but if you're playing in the IPL you're probably already playing for England, so you have less to worry about. It's the players who aren't currently playing for England, but might play in the future, that you should focus on.
“I don't think there are many people who can just walk in and do it after not playing for a while,” Salt said. “I know I haven't had the most successful time in 50-over cricket and I haven't really done myself justice, but the more opportunities I get to play it, the better I'll get at it. That's what it comes down to comes down.”
There is of course option C. That means it's not worth it. Testing is best and playing T20 the rest. In the modern world with format fatigue and an overcrowded agenda, something may have to go. That would be sad. But if something is of value to you, you invest your time in it. And if you're not going to play it and practice it, then you actually have to wonder what the point of it is.
Players deserve the opportunity to be good at what they do. It is up to England to decide whether one-day cricket is important enough to give them that opportunity.
