Sports
Pat McAfee makes up the absurd rumor that Penn State can't host a CFP first-round game
In the wake of the first 12-team College Football Playoff rankings of the CFP era, ESPN's Pat McAfee spread the absurd rumor that Penn State could not host a home game in Happy Valley in the first round. McAfee, who was in State College, PA on Saturday for ESPN's College Gameday at Beaver Stadium, claimed Wednesday that the area did not have enough hotels to host a home game.
As McAfee admits before spreading false information, his claim is completely baseless and an unsubstantiated rumor. Audrey Snyder, Penn State reporter for The Athletic, refuted it in a tweet a little later. Penn State has spent millions of dollars to upgrade Beaver Stadium this offseason ahead of a first-round home game for the Nittany Lions.
After a 20-13 loss to Ohio State in Week 10, Penn State was ranked No. 6 in the first CFP rankings of the year and would host 10th-seeded Notre Dame at No. 7 if the season ended today. BYU, as the projected Big 12 champion, would leapfrog Penn State in the CFP bracket based on the first rankings, as the top four seeds and first-round byes are awarded to the four highest-ranked conference champions.
With FOX's Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College Gameday both in town on Saturday for a top-5 matchup, Beaver Stadium was able to host a record-breaking crowd of more than 111,000 spectators. McAfee was there to witness State College's ability to handle that number of people, and yet he decided to go on his show on the world's largest sports network and muddy the waters about the future placement of the play- offs.
This is how conspiracy theories start, with one baseless claim that can easily be used to justify a whole series of events. If Penn State finishes 11-1 but falls behind Alabama with a big win over LSU this weekend or ultimately falls behind a surging SMU team, the dots will be connected and there will be claims that the CFP committee dropped Penn State due to hotel issues . All because Pat McAfee believes he is above fact-checking or harvesting the information he spreads and, more importantly, because ESPN has lowered its standards to allow such nonsense thus far.
In this case, usually harmless, but also completely avoidable. ESPN used to be the go-to place for the truth about sports. Now it's as reliable as your crazy uncle you muted on Twitter.
