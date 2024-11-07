James Rawson 1965-2024 – British para-table tennis





Six-time Paralympian James Rawson, who has died aged 59, will be remembered as one of Britain's most successful para-table tennis players. I knew James when I was East Midlands regional chairman in the 1990s and when I became secretary of the BPTT in 2005, said Mike Smith. He was that rare person who was a gold medalist at the British Paralympic table tennis table – and he won five Paralympic medals in total. He took part in the BPTT table at the 2022 Table Tennis England Centenary Gala Dinner and was very interested in the progress made over the past decade. A man of great courage and determination. Born in Newark, Nottinghamshire in 1965, Rawson competed in the Paralympic Games each summer between Seoul in 1988 and Beijing in 2008, where he won five medals, including gold in the men's Class 3 team event with Neil Robinson and Phillip Evans in Barcelona in 1992, silver in the men's Class 3 team event with Robinson and Stefan Trofan at both Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, as well as Men's Class 3 singles bronze and team bronze at Atlanta 1996. Rawson also represented Great Britain at World and European Championships, winning world team silver and individual bronze in Taipei in 2002 and three European team titles in 1999, 2003 and 2005. Jamie was a top player, said Neil Robinson. He had a style all his own: a defensive/counter-attacking style that was very unorthodox and very difficult to play against. As a result, he achieved some great results over the years. We had a very strong table tennis relationship. We both had very similar goals and forged a great relationship together through the table tennis environment. He was a very loyal member of the team and a great team partner. We played together on the team for years and could always rely on each other. Jamie was initially left out of the team's first line-up in Barcelona in 1992. We brought him into the team for the semi-finals and progressed to the final. That was his first big break. The combination of my attacking style and Jamie's defensive, scrappy approach to the game gave us a great result. After losing 3-0 to Germany in the group stage, we ended up meeting them again in the final and beating them 3-2 with Jamie as part of the team. He also achieved a stunning victory at the World Championships in 2002 when he defeated World and Paralympic Champion Zlatko Kesler and then won the Men's Class 3 bronze medal play-off against world number two Jan Guertler from Germany. It is an incredibly sad loss as he contributed so much to British table tennis. He was very British, had a very bulldog spirit and a very determined character. A great person to have by your side. Rawson reached a world ranking of number two in Men's Division 3 in July 1999 and retired from international competition in 2011. In recognition of his contribution to Para Table Tennis, he was invited to be the 2012 Paralympic Torchbearer in London. BPTT acting company secretary Neil Marples also has fond memories of Rawson. I knew James from playing against him in the Sheffield and Nottingham leagues, he recalls. He always played with a smile on his face and had a great sense of humor. He never missed the opportunity to comment, especially to his opponent. A lifelong supporter of Nottingham Forest and generally a very nice man. Very sad that he left us, he will remain in our memories. RIP James. Rawson is survived by his wife Patsy and stepson Dominic.

