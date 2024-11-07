The Madeira football team huddles around the Hopewell family in the midst of a devastating discovery





Aidan Hopewell runs after the bravest lead blocker. Madeira's top senior wide receiver is having the best season in Cincinnati Hills League history. The best part? Younger brother Peyton surprised the family when he joined the team, without football under his belt. Father and mother did not know exactly how long this new interest would last. “He said, 'Mom, look at my muscles!' and we were like, 'Oh yeah, great!'” Jenny Hopewell said. “He kept putting up with it. That's when you start getting excited for him,” said Peyton's father, Pete. The day of Peyton's first team game lasted hours. The Hopewell family will never forget it. A freshman physical after the game resulted in a rush to the children's hospital. Oncologists discovered a cancerous tumor on Peyton's right kidney that weighed 10 pounds. The mass was removed within two days and 28 weeks of chemotherapy are now underway. Amid the diagnosis, Peyton has been to all of Aidan's games for Madeira and cheered on his brother and their team from the sidelines. “Extremely emotional,” says Pete Hopewell. said. “That's been a big motivator for him. He hasn't missed a Friday night.” Madeira football coach Chris Stewart is unhappy with Peyton just sitting on the sidelines. Peyton was named team captain and before every match this season the Hopewell brothers lined up together in midfield. “It was great,” Peyton said. “Blast music for our games. We're all crazy, we're all hyped.” Another surprise occurred recently when the Mustangs' rival, Reading, ditched their helmets and presented the Hopewell family with a check to cover medical expenses. 'A complete surprise. I didn't expect that at all. Aiden was talking about it yesterday when he saw the players wearing the 'Peyton Strong' hats and I thought, 'Oh my God, that was a lot,'” Jenny said. With nine weeks of treatment remaining, Peyton's resilience is strong and his long-term prognosis filled with optimism. This week there is one goal for Peyton: recover in time to watch the second round of the playoffs for Madeira and his brother. When we got the win on Friday night, to know that we have at least one more on Friday night, those two When we walk out on the field together, we embrace every second,” Pete said. For more information on how you can help the Hopewell family, click here.

