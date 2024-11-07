Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings 2024: Why Boise State can realistically earn a bye or host game in the first round
The College football The play-off selection committee has historically not looked too happy with the Group of Five teams. Last season, Tulane was the highest-ranked team in the first CFP rankings at No. 24 with a 7-1 record. At Boise State, however, there is an exception.
The Broncos left the initial rankings as one of the biggest winners of the day after clocking in at number 12. According to the rankings, they are 13 places ahead of every other potential Group of Five champion and within striking distance of the top 10.
Granted, Boise State's case is solid. The Broncos are coming off a 21-point victory over Washington State, which is ranked No. 21 in the CFP rankings. A road win against UNLV should rank somewhere in the top 40. The Broncos average nearly three touchdowns better than teams, and the only loss is a last-second fall to No. 1 Oregon.
If Boise State wins the Mountain West, the program is assured the Group of Five's automatic bid in the College Football Playoff. That's the baseline in the expanded field of 12 teams, but after finishing in 12th place, the Broncos suddenly have the ability to dream even bigger.
Boise State's spot in the CFP rankings puts it just three spots behind No. 9 BYU. More importantly, the Broncos are ahead of No. 13 SMU, No. 17 Iowa State, No. 21 Colorado and No. 22 Kansas State – every secondary contender from the Big 12 and ACC.
If BYU and Miami finish their seasons undefeated, Boise State will certainly end up in the fifth automatic qualifier. If either is a one-loss team, things get interesting. The Cougars in particular would be at serious risk of falling behind Boise State in the rankings.
And then there's the possibility of a title game upset. If Miami or BYU lose their respective conference championship games, Boise State will be primed to pull ahead of the winner, be it SMU or Iowa State. That would give the Broncos the opportunity to earn a first-round bye and the 4-seed. The expanded CFP model only guarantees that the top four conference champions will earn first-round byes; it never guarantees the four power conferences.
But even if the Big 12 and ACC champions finish ahead of the Broncos, there's more on the table. The Broncos could move higher than the 12-seed in the final bracket, perhaps even competing with Indiana or Tennessee. If things get really interesting, the Broncos could work their way into the top eight. If that happens, Boise State would be on its way to hosting a CFP game at Albertsons Stadium.
Besides, Boise State will have arguably the best player in every game it plays from now on. Running back Ashton Jeanty is on the right track battle with Barry Sanders for all-time rushing and rushing touchdown records. He is averaging 191 yards per game, passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns against Oregon.
Look, being a Cinderella in the College Football Playoff isn't going to be easy. In the first CFP round, 12-seed Boise State is expected to face 5-seed Ohio State in the first round. According to College football insidersthe Broncos would be 16-point underdogs (see more college football betting odds). That said, they would also be 17-point underdogs traveling to play Oregon, and the Broncos were just a field goal away from the upset. If Boise State knows one thing, it's that it will cause problems after the season.
Previously, Cincinnati earned its way into the top four in 2021. UCF would have easily achieved an expanded CFP as a top-eight seed in 2017. In the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff, Boise State (despite a loss) has great control over its own destiny. The Broncos have a chance to shake everything up.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-playoff-rankings-2024-why-boise-state-can-realistically-earn-first-round-bye-or-host-game/
