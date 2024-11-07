US opens Rivalry Series, presented by Discover, with 7-2 victory over Canada





Eden continued to attack as she beat Campbell with a shot from an acute angle to extend the lead to 4-0 with 2:01 left in the frame. Casey O'Brien (Aquinnah, Mass.) and Keller added helpers on Eden's second of the night. Team USA continued to put the pressure on its opponents with its overwhelming presence in the offensive zone, adding one final goal with 25 seconds left in the first. Carpenter fired a backhand past Campbell to lift the US to a commanding 5-0 lead. Timmerman's goal was assisted by Kirsten Simms (Plymouth, Michigan) and Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill.). The U.S. took full advantage of a power play early in the second period, as the home team showed great puck movement from the faceoff. A series of six passes ended with a goal by Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas), assisted by Carpenter and Edwards. The power play count gave the U.S. a 6-0 lead just 3:17 into the frame. Canada found its first goal of the night with 3:12 to go in the second, when Laura Stacey found Blayre Turnbull in the slot, who fired a one-timer past Frankel to cut the U.S. lead to five goals. Sarah Nurse cut Canada's deficit to four when she found the back of the net on a power play with 1:40 left in the period. Team USA led 6-2 in the third. Murphy added her second goal of the match, when she scored off a feed from Janecke to give the U.S. a 7-2 lead. Joy Dunne (O'Fallon, Mo.) added an assist in the game with 18:30 remaining in regulation time. Frankel capped off a successful game for Team USA with a series of great saves in the final seconds of the game to secure the five-goal win. The Rivalry Series presented by Discover continues Friday (Nov. 8) when the U.S. takes on Canada at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM MT (9:00 PM ET) on NHL Network and tickets are available here. Team USA will take on Canada again on Sunday (November 10) in Boise, Idaho. Sunday's game will air on NHL Network with a puck drop set for 5:00 PM MT (7:00 PM ET). NOTES: Team USA was 1-3 on the power play, while Canada was 1-6… The USA defeated Canada 29-26.

