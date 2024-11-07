Missouri football QBs status for OU





After nearly two weeks in the dark, Mizzous' starting quarterback has an official availability designation. Before Missouri's football game against Oklahoma on Saturday at Faurot Field, starting QB Brady Cook was listed as questionable on the Tigers first SEC availability report of the week, released Wednesday evening. Mizzou will release three more reports before the end of the week. Elsewhere in Missouri's report, former Oklahoma and current Mizzou starting left guard Cayden Green is listed as “probable.” Starting running back Nate Noel and backup offensive guard Logan Reichert are “questionable.” Starting wide receiver Mookie Cooper and backup linebacker and special teams member Brayshawn Littlejohn are “questionable.” More:Was Missouri football in the first CFP rankings of the season? This is where MU landed All SEC teams are required to release reports every evening in the three days leading up to a conference game and one final report 90 minutes before the game starts. The possible indications, from most likely to least likely, are: available; probably; doubtful; doubtful; out. That means Cook, at least according to the report's language, is as likely to miss Mizzous' game against Oklahoma as he is to play. But it's a better start to the week than Cook's last appearance on an availability report, as he carried a “questionable” designation, albeit likely with another injury on the Wednesday before MU faced Alabama. He was upgraded to questionable on the Thursday and Friday reports that week and listed as a game-time decision on the final pregame report. He ended up starting the game in Tuscaloosa with what was ruled a high ankle sprain and played until the middle of the second quarter, when a separate injury to his hand/wrist ended his day. In the event Cook is unable to play, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Drew Pyne will remain the Tigers' second option. In two relief appearances against Auburn and Alabama, Pyne has led one scoring drive for a field goal in 13 total possessions starting the drive. Missouri has turned the ball over five times in that span with Pyne in the game, with one fumble, one turnover on downs and three intercepted passes. The team has remained largely silent on any update on Cook's potential to play, with Drinkwitz always citing competitive advantages. More:Missouri Football Bowl projections: Here's where Mizzou could play in the postseason During an SEC Football Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Drinkwitz said he expected to be in practice and return to play before the end of the season. On Tuesday, during his weekly availability, the fifth-year Mizzou coach again suspended the availability report but said Cook has done everything he can to be ready to play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbiatribune.com/story/sports/college/tiger-extra/2024/11/06/brady-cook-injury-update-missouri-football-quarterback-status-oklahoma/76074092007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos