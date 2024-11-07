Bucknell University





Setting the Scene, Part 1

What: ITA Collegiate Masters Championships

Dates:Thursday-Sunday, November 7-10

Where:Rome Tennis Center, Rome, Georgia.

Field: Representatives from all 32 Division I conferences

Streaming:Cracked rackets | Play Sight

Pulls:ITA

What: Navy invitation

Dates: Friday-Sunday November 8-10

Where: United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland.

Field: Navy, Binghamton, Bucknell, James Madison, Long Island, Richmond, Saint Joseph's

Draw/results: ITA LEWISBURG, Pa. The Bucknell men's tennis team concludes the 2024 fall season this week with strong competition at two different tournaments. Amar Tahirovic And Brendan McDonald will represent the Bison and Patriot League ITA Collegiate Masters Championships in Rome, Ga., and the entire squad will be in Annapolis this weekend for the Navy Invitational. The ITA event kicks off Thursday and features 32 competitors in both singles and doubles, with every Division I conference represented. Tahirovic in singles and the Tahirovic/McDonald tandem in doubles both advanced through a Patriot League-wide qualifier at West Point two weeks ago, and now they will compete for automatic bids to the NCAA Championships at this high-level event in Georgia. All four singles semifinalists and the top three doubles teams qualify for the NCAAs. Tahirovic's first-round singles match will take place against Big South Conference representative Eduardo Dias of Gardner-Webb. Dias, a senior from Brazil, was a First Team All-Big South winner in both singles and doubles last season and was the league's Player of the Year in 2022. Tahirovic is 9-1 in singles this fall, with his only loss coming in a three-setter to Penn State's No. 1 Loren Byers at the ITA Regionals in Philadelphia. The winner of his match will face UNC Wilmington's Joseph Wayand or Siena's Oscar Martinez later in the day on Thursday. Bucknell's doubles team will face Big Sky Conference representatives Tristan Sarap and William Zulch of Weber State. The winner will be drawn by the No. 1 seeded team of Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez of Mississippi State, who received a bye in the first round. Both earned All-America honors a year ago after reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships. Meanwhile, the Navy Invitational kicks off Friday at noon. The tournament consists of round-robin play with four-player singles draws and four-player doubles draws.

