Greg Chappell writes to Prithvi Shaw, urging him to put the past behind him and focus on playing for the India National Cricket Team

Legendary Australian batsman and former India head coach Greg Chappell has written a letter to struggling Prithvi Shaw, urging him to put his past behind him and focus on playing for the India National Cricket Team. Chappell is ready to help Shaw and told the 24-year-old Mumbai batsman to talk to him if he needed help. Shaw was recently dropped from Mumbai's squad during the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Greg Chappell spoke about the legendary Don Bradman and himself to highlight how the feeling of being dropped can help revive careers.

Shaw is inconsistent across formats. He has been out of Team India for a long time and was recently released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction IPL 2025. Mumbai too lost patience with him and the young batsman is out of the squad. He is accused of taking things for granted and that his suitability is suboptimal.

“The past does not define you and you must focus on the future. You are still in your prime, with so many years ahead to make your mark. Take this time to improve as a player and surround yourself with people who can inspire you,” Chappell wrote in a letter quoted by the Times of India.

The former India head coach was impressed with Shaw when he started playing for India. Shaw scored a hundred on his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018. His performances in domestic cricket have also been impressive.

However, Shaw struggled to maintain the performance level and last played for India in 2021.

“Setbacks are part of every athlete's life. Even the great Don Bradman was dropped and had to fight his way back.

“You can't blame anyone and your response to challenges will determine your path. Discipline and sacrifice are important. Outside of the game, you will have to focus on your fitness and conditioning to avoid regrets. I am the future,” he added.

“Take good care of your body. I believe in you and if you need help, please contact me. You can still reach your full potential. I wish you all the best on this journey. Greetings, Greg.”

