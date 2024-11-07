Sports
How Australian tennis's power couple is perfecting tour life | November 7, 2024 | All news | News and Features | News and events
Daria and former junior world number 1 Luke Saville spoke on the Sit-Down podcast about life on tour and their coaching ambitions.
Melbourne, VIC, November 7, 2024 | Jackson Mansel
Daria and Luke Saville have mastered the art of tour life for almost ten years.
The pair are constantly traveling and have found ways to maximize the amount of time they spend together, despite both having professional tennis careers.
During a rare week together in Melbourne, the Savilles spoke further The sit down podcast about how they navigate life on tour.
It ranges from probably 15 to 25 weeks [per year] something like that. But to be honest, we've been dating for so many years and especially in the early years in juniors we didn't see each other much at all, Luke explained.
It's just part of the business, and I think we both know what it takes to play professional tennis and a big part of that is traveling, so we both get it, and I think it actually works really well and we have ideas can exchange with each other. .
https://twitter.com/AustralianOpen/status/1853356085723218015
It's a reality Daria and Luke have had to deal with since the moment they started seeing each other. They met in Mexico in 2009 at the Junior Davis and Fed Cup Finals and their relationship only involved tennis. For the first three years, Daria lived in Russia, which meant that they spent little time together early on.
There was a time where we didn't see each other for a year, like literally the Australian Open juniors and the next year, something like that, but we just kept in touch. I think when I turned 18 I moved to Australia, so that made it a lot easier, Daria said.
On The AO Show weekly podcast last week, Luke hinted that he might retire after the 2025 Australian Open. Having previously coached Daria at a number of tournaments, the 30-year-old is said to be interested in pursuing a coaching career.
The appreciation of how difficult tennis has been for me over the last few years, that just goes to show that this probably helps me relax a little bit more and just know that she's doing her best and whatever happens, happens, Luke said about the experience of coaching his wife. .
I hope that one day it might be a route I could take.
Daria reached the final in Granby in 2022 with Luke as coach, which emphasized his qualities as a coach.
Luke is much more patient [than me]Daria said. I think I'm listening [Luke]. Even on the field when we practice together, we have our coaches there, but we'll still chat.
Coaching is a path that Daria would like to follow at the end of her career, as she strives to mentor the next generation.
I sometimes think that I would like to coach, be someone's mentor [for] a young junior, especially a woman, said the Billie Jean King Cup team member.
It's something Luke believes Daria would excel at.
If you decide to start coaching one day, you have to work on the delivery [of your message]he joked, before adding: Your tennis mind is amazing. Your tennis IQ on the court and all that.
“I think you're trying to escape tennis a little bit, but at the same time you're actually doing that [speak about tennis]it's great information.
You can listen to the full episode of The sit down podcast here.
|
