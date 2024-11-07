Sports
West Indies crush new-look England in third ODI to seal series win | England cricket team
For the fifth time in less than three years, England have lost a series in the Caribbean. For all the relentless talk that cricket is dying a slow death in the region, it is England who come here to suffer.
On paper it is a crushing defeat for England. A 209-run partnership that saw both Keacy Carty (128 not out) and Brandon King (102) travel to centuries to give the West Indies a second eight-wicket win in the series is hardly cause for optimism. But there are mitigating factors.
The group remains extremely inexperienced and before the series decider at Kensington Oval they lost a crucial toss. Conditions in Barbados were at their most difficult for the first 25 overs, before going straight into the barrel of the gun as the floodlights came on and the dew descended on Bridgetown. Despite a thirteenth ODI defeat in the last twenty matches for England, it is not the time for pitchforks.
I've played a lot of world cricket and I don't think I've ever played a match where the conditions have changed so much from one innings to the next, said captain Liam Livingstone. The field went from slow in the beginning to absolutely soaked by the end. Both balls were soaked. It's not an excuse, we didn't score enough runs, but even if we had got 350 I don't think it would have mattered.
With the bat, England recovered from a disastrous start after Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone all fell in the powerplay to leave the tourists 24 for four. Jacks and Livingstone found themselves driving behind, Bethell was miraculously caught on a backward point and Cox got a terrible lifter from Alzarri Joseph to end a difficult debut tour. In three matches Cox made scores of 17, four and one.
But crisis creates opportunity, and with England's back against the wall Phil Salt produced the kind of patient innings he had yet to deliver in an England shirt. Salt embarked on England's rescue mission with Sam Curran. Two days ago, Salt said his aim in the ODI team was to reduce the strike rate and increase the average. Today he did just that.
He played beautifully, Livingstone said. He has that in him, he has good technique and also has accelerations that he has to go through. Especially in that situation where we just needed someone.
The total of 74 off 108 balls was completely out of step with the rest of his career as he slowly piled on and led his team to a competitive total. Just as Livingstone had shown in Antigua on Saturday, England's white-ball dashers proved they had a different set of equipment.
Alongside Salt, Curran (40) and Dan Mousley (57) were both impressed by the style of patient, smarter innings that their captain Liam Livingstone had called for after the first ODI.
If Salt had slowly saved England, it was a strange injury to Romario Shepherd that quickly changed their fortunes. When the first ball of the 42nd was over, Shepherd's points hit the ground and he hit the deck. The initial laughter gave way to concern as the fast bowler had to be helped off the field and could not continue. It was later revealed that he was suffering from cramps.
West Indies regularly pick just five bowlers, meaning they had no choice but to bowl the part-time average pace of Malcolm Marshall End's Sherfane Rutherford for the remainder of the innings. From the right-armer's 3.5 overs, England smashed him for 57 runs, with his last two overs yielding 19 and then 25 runs. Jofra Archer in particular took the win by hitting three sixes in his crucial 38 off 17 balls.
But from that moment on the joy of England would gradually disappear. Jamie Overton took the wicket of Evin Lewis when the West Indian opener split a short ball to midwicket, but barring Reece Topley's dismissal of King later, they would not get a whiff of it.
The biggest concern for England will be the ineffectiveness of Archer and Adil Rashid in the series. Rashid is perhaps the only two players who are outright locks in England's first-choice 50-over XI. Rashid finished with three wickets in the series, conceding his runs at more than six-a-side, while Archer claimed one wicket in three matches.
Under the lights of Barbados it was King and Carty who nullified them. Carty, who made history in 2022 when he became the first cricketer from the small island of St Martin to represent the West Indies, played his best innings yet during his maiden international century.
For King, this was his third ODI century, but first against England, arriving just five balls after his teammate. Like Carty, King started this series with pressure on his place but both left it as centurions as their match-winning partnership secured another series win for the West Indies against England.
