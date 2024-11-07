Fall season closes this weekend for men's tennis





ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy men's tennis team concludes its series of fall individual tournaments this weekend. The Mids will host the Navy Invitation and will also send players to participate in the Mad Hatters Invitation in DeLand, Florida. Each event runs from Friday to Sunday. Invite Navy The field includes players from Navy, Binghamton, Bucknell, James Madison, Long Island, Richmond and Saint Joseph's. Play will take place throughout the tournament at the Tose Family Tennis Center and the adjacent Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium. A link to the results can be found at NavySports.com. The results are only updated after the game ends each day. Competing for the Navy will be Aniketh Ainala , Graydon Buckingham , Kai Edwards , JJ Etterbeek Zachary Giertz, Jonathan Lee , Nathan Nguyen , Steve Nguyen Zachary Quattro and Marcus Zhang . The schedule is as follows: Friday

Afternoon – Doubles round 1:00 PM – Singles round 1:30 PM – Singles round 1 Saturday

10:00 AM – Doubles round 2 / 10:30 AM – Doubles round 3 / 11:30 AM – Singles round 2 / 1:30 PM – Singles round 2 Sunday

8:00 AM – Singles Round 3 / 9:30 AM – Singles Round 3 Invite mad hatters Navy will compete against players from Eastern Kentucky, Northern Florida and tournament host Stetson during the event. The Mids traveling to the tournament are George Cutone , Luke Garner , Aaron Gu , Tommy Kim , Herrick Legaspi , Jason Kim , Charlie Spencer And Jake Young . A link to live results from the tournament can be found at NavySports.com. The schedule is as follows: Friday/Navy vs. Stetson

9:00 am – Doubles / Followed by singles Saturday / Navy vs. North Florida

2:00 PM – Doubles / Followed by Singles Sunday / Navy vs. Eastern Kentucky

9:00 am – Doubles / Followed by singles

