Field hockey seniors show resilience despite setbacks during JMU careers

By Kaiden Bridges

JMUSports.com

For James Madison hockey head coach Christy Morgan is important for her team to “stand where they stand,” a lesson that has been ingrained in her seniors for years due to COVID-19 and conference departures and realignments.

From the impromptu COVID season that consisted of just eight games in the spring of 2021, to seeing JMU move from the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) to the Sun Belt, a non-field hockey conference, resulting in a transition to a independent status for two seasons and now that they've finally found a new home in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), the Dukes have seen it all.

“Not attending a conference was almost like purgatory,” Morgan said. “It's tough, they've had an up and down ride in their four or five years, but I think it's increased their resilience as people and as players.”

Despite the ups and downs, graduated midfielder/forward Mia Julianfifth-year midfielder Carissa Tambroni and graduate defenseman Sara Biers said JMU's “resilient” culture kept them grounded.

“It's obviously been a period of so many ups, so many downs, and right now I feel like it's easy to get frustrated or irritated because we were at the conference and then we weren't there,” Beers said. But at the end of the day, I feel like when we look back on our careers, we just have the opportunity to get so many more lessons that other athletes didn't get, and the ability to overcome adversity that made us stronger players and people. So when you think back, you're actually very grateful for everything we've been through.”

Despite all the uncertainty, the Dukes knew they could always rely on each other.

“I feel so lucky that I was able to face everything we went through with a group of people because it made it a lot easier,” Julian said.

Tambroni said team bonding has been critical to the program in recent years, and she is grateful to have a core group alongside her during the transitions. In addition to leaning on each other, Tambroni said she has enjoyed getting to know her teammates better, while Morgan and the coaching staff learn many bonding exercises for home games and on the road.

“She is [Morgan] We had to take the time while we were on the bus to connect with two or three of our teammates and ask them, 'What makes them so special?'” Tambroni said. “And usually as soon as we arrive and start talking, we talk be food. about those moments. It really makes us grow as a team, and I've gotten to know my teammates on such a deeper level. I think that's easily one of my favorite parts of these trips and of the season, just being able to ask those questions that you may not have thought of yet. It was a super cool journey where I just learned more about my teammates.”

Morgan realized that these situations were far from easy for the Dukes, but she said she was ultimately grateful that her group faced such adversity, adding that she believes it is important for people to face such challenges in life experienced.

When players are able to navigate the present and overcome adversity, Morgan believes the best JMU field hockey can be played.

“Look where your feet are and learn the lessons when you face adversity,” she said. “I think the biggest lesson we all get every day in life is that we have to live every minute, we have to play every minute. We have to recognize that every ball matters in the game, every step counts in the game , and when you really live in the moment and play in the moment, you play good hockey. You don't worry about the outcome, because it happens naturally. That way it's powerful as a team.”

Fast forward to this season, the Dukes' first year in the MAC, and they've made quite an impact so far. Julian said she hopes this continues in the conference for seasons to come, as a testament to their hard work.

“Hopefully we will be in the MAC for a long time and see years of success at this new conference,” she said. “But I think with everything we've been through, we come away with a fresh, new perspective that a lot of people can't say they have.”

JMU finished the regular season 13-5 (7-1 MAC), was named regular season MAC Co-Champions with AppState and Miami (Ohio) and received a handful of postseason honors, including Morgan being named MAC Head Coach of the Year and Beers won. and Tambroni is named to the All-MAC Second Team.

Soon, the Dukes will be the No. 1 seed in the MAC Field Hockey Championship and will face No. 4 seed Kent State in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m. Morgan said the spirits are high and the team is grateful to be part of a conference and participate in postseason play after not having a conference tournament to participate in the past two years.

“I think when you've had a tournament every year, you might take a little bit of it for granted,” Morgan said. “We're happy to be in the tournament, whether we were the first seed, the fourth seed or the sixth seed. We're just happy to be there, and now that we know it's a new season, we want playing our best hockey right now.” .”