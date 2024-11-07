Inter-university table tennis tournament begins at SABS University





Inter Varsity Table Tennis Tournament Zone K started at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro HYDERABAD, (APP – UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Nov 7, 2024) The Inter Varsity Table Tennis Tournament Zone K started at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro. The tournament is organized by SABS University in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, in which players from fourteen universities of Sindh are participating. The universities participating in the competition include: Sindh University Jamshoro, Mehran University Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir's, IBA Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Sufism University Bhit Shah , Government College University Hyderabad, Isra University, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand, Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto University Larkano, University of Modern Sciences Tando Muhammad Khan and SABS University Jamshoro. Vice Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad. Vice Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad, Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, inaugurated the tournament. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said that sports are an integral part of academic activities because without sports activism, the students' lives do not remain proactive on campus. She said that a good and ideal student should have good health, refined literary taste and be very good in his studies. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif further said that winning and losing are part of the game, but the time we spend together during this period is memorable and brings life lessons. Speaking at the ceremony, SABS University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto that the very purpose of organizing such events is to develop the tolerance and patience to work as a team member and to develop discipline to ensure the best mental and physical performance. student health. She said HEC has taken great initiatives for student activism and we appreciate their efforts and are proud to organize such an event for the second time in SABS University Jamshoro. Hina Marvi Khilji, Sports In-charge SABS University, welcomed the guests, Sports Directors/Representatives and players from various universities of Sindh. The managers, coaches and representatives of various universities were decorated with Sindhi Ajrak and traditional gifts. The tournament will last three days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/sports/inter-university-table-tennis-tournament-kick-1880003.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos