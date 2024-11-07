'Such behavior is unacceptable on my cricket field': Daren Sammy attacks Alzarri Joseph after walking off field





West Indies head coach Daren Sammy did not hold back when discussing Alzarri Joseph's on-field behavior during the third ODI against England, describing it as unacceptable and calling for an urgent discussion on the incident. Joseph's frustration came to the fore during the fourth over, where he appeared visibly upset by a fielding call from captain Shai Hope. Alzarri Joseph (R) of West Indies and head coach Daren Sammy (AFP) Despite claiming the wicket of Jordan Cox on the fourth delivery, Joseph did not celebrate, instead opting to return to his target after a heated exchange with Hope, showing clear signs of disagreement. He then abruptly left the field at the end of the over without informing the team, leaving West Indies one fielder short for the fifth over. Sammy expressed his concerns about the actions of the fast bowlers. Speaking to TalkSPORT after the match, Sammy said: That kind of behavior is unacceptable on my cricket field. We'll be friends, but in the culture I'm trying to build, that's unacceptable. We'll definitely talk about that. Joseph's sporadic field exits further disrupted his participation in the match. After his first departure, he rejoined the team for the sixth time but refrained from bowling until the 12th. Despite briefly returning to his role, he left the field again after successive misfields on his own deliveries led to England securing additional runs through overthrows. Joseph later returned to complete his quota, finishing with figures of 2 for 45 in his 10 overs, taking the wickets of Cox and Dan Mousley. Sammy's coaching style brought WI star back Sammy's leadership style has been instrumental in bringing back key players, including stars like Andre Russell and Evin Lewis. He explained his approach to dealing with team dynamics, saying, “I pride myself on having the tough conversations. But in a way that everyone understands what needs to be done. When I see guys going out and slowly moving in the right direction, I become proud. For Sammy, building a disciplined and committed team culture remains a top priority, although he acknowledged there is still much work to be done. The ODI series ultimately ended in favor of West Indies, who won 2-1 and set an encouraging tone as they prepared for the upcoming five-match T20 series. Sammy hinted that fans could see some familiar faces return to the squad, with Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein expected to feature after missing the recent series against Sri Lanka.

