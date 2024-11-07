Tennessee football jersey, uniform combination set for Mississippi State game





Tennessee Football will wear its traditional home uniform with “Summitt Blue” accents for Saturday's home game. UT announced Thursday that the No. 7 Vols (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will wear white helmets, orange jerseys and white pants when they host Mississippi State (2-7, ESPN) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). 0-5). ) at Neyland Stadium. It marks the third straight season that UT has used the “Summitt Blue” accents with its homecoming uniforms. What uniforms the Vols have worn this season Tennessee wore its alternate Smokey Gray uniforms in the 69-3 win against Chattanooga in the season opener. This is the second season in a row that UT has unveiled a new version of the Smokey Gray uniforms. This edition focused on celebrating the state of Tennessee. It features the three-star logo on the shoulder and pants, Tennessee on the chest and a helmet stripe and pants to mimic the state flag. The Vols wore all-white uniforms during their 51-10 win against NC State in Charlotte, North Carolina, in Week 2. They wore orange pants, orange jerseys and white helmets during their 71-0 win against Kent State in Week 3. all-white uniforms again for a 25-15 win at Oklahoma in Week 4. UT opted for white jerseys, orange pants and white helmets in Week 6 in Arkansas. They wore white helmets with an orange jersey and white pants against Florida in Week 7 and against Alabama in Week 8. Tennessee went with its dark mode uniforms in its 28-18 win against Kentucky in Week 10. What alternate uniforms does Tennessee football wear? The Vols wore a handful of alternate uniforms in the 2023 season. Tennessee returned to all-black uniforms in dark mode for the 41-20 win against South Carolina on September 30, 2023. It also wore dark uniforms for the 44-6 win against Kentucky on October 29, 2022. Tennessee had worn black uniforms. earlier, but not with a black helmet. The uniforms have orange numbers and the pants have two orange stripes. DESIGNER:Meet the man whose dreams came true in Tennessee football Smokey Gray UT wore “Summitt Blue” uniform accents for the 59-3 win against UConn on Nov. 4, 2023, to celebrate the legacy of late Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt. UT wore orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets, with “Summitt Blue” accessories. It did the same in 2022 against UT Martin, Summitt's alma mater. The Vols wore Smokey Gray replacements in their 30-13 win against Austin Peay on September 9, 2023, which paid tribute to legendary UT quarterback Condredge Holloway. It was the second straight season in which UT wore Smokey Gray uniforms. The Vols won 40-13 at LSU on Oct. 8, 2022 at Smokey Grays. Before 2022, they had not worn the Smokey Gray uniforms since a 41-0 loss to Georgia in 2017. Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter@By MikeWilson.If you like Mike's reporting,consider a digital subscriptionwhich gives you access to everything.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/football/2024/11/07/tennessee-uniform-mississippi-state-summitt-blue-college-football-week-11/76030389007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos