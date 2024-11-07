The NCAA has voted to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible to play college hockey. according to a statement.

The move marks the beginning of a potentially seismic shift in hockey's development landscape, opening new avenues for players in the OHL, QMJHL and WHL, long the NHL's three largest development leagues. CHL players have been barred from playing NCAA hockey until now.

College hockey is becoming deeper and more Canadian, a Hockey East coach said before the decision.

The NCAA Division I Council adopted the proposal Thursday at their November meeting, although it won't be final until the meeting concludes later today. The proposal, which was initially submitted in October, follows suit a wave of lawsuits filed against the NCAA, claiming that banning players who played in one of the CHL's three leagues (the OHL, QMJHL, and WHL) from playing in the NCAA violated U.S. antitrust laws. Regina Pats controls Braxton Whitehead recently evaded restrictions and verbally committed to play for Arizona State University in 2025-2026.

The new legislation eliminates language labeling major junior hockey as professional and therefore ineligible for men's ice hockey.

The move also standardizes NCAA bylaws across all sports, bringing ice hockey's language around pre-registration activities in line with that of other sports such as golf and tennis. This new legislation ensures that involvement in professional teams and competitions (e.g. contracts, payments, tryouts, training and competitions) is possible before first full-time collegiate registration, provided that no more than the actual and necessary costs for participation are received or guaranteed.

The new legislation will go into effect on August 1, 2025, making CHL players eligible for the 2025-2026 college season.

The change won't exclusively affect CHL players, however, as the ballot may also include some additional European players who have also competed in a professional environment.

It will likely take years before the long-term implications for college and junior hockey in North America are also resolved, with existing documents such as the CHL-NHL Agreement and even the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement (which expires September 1). August 15, 2026) which now requires reopening and renegotiations.

However, for both the NCAA and CHL, some items require more direct answers. Several CHL and NCAA coaches and managers have been contacted The Athleticswho were granted anonymity to speak freely about the looming decision, said they have yet to receive any guidance from their respective leagues on what the next steps are.

It will be worked out in no time, an OHL general manager said ahead of the vote. It's fun to talk about it over an ice-cold beer, but now the time has come. It's time for some action.

Several CHL coaches and executives who have spoken with The Athletics wondered in recent weeks about a potential transfer deal between the CHL and NCAA.

Others said they would need clarity on whether education packages, a promise of one year of university or college education per year played in the CHL, will be honored for major junior players who now choose to attend NCAA schools instead to Canadian universities in USports last season, The CHL's three leagues contributed more than $7 million to their scholarship programs. QMJHL commissioner Mario Cecchini told it The Athletics Scholarship money is promised regardless of postgraduate destination, but there is a desire to keep student-athletes in Canada.

Some in the CHL also pointed out the need for clarity on the differences in how long NHL teams retain the rights of CHL and NCAA players before they become free agents.

The NHL will have to address the two-year signing period for CHL players and four years for NCAA players, a WHL general manager said.

There is also still a lot of uncertainty surrounding college hockey about how exactly this shift in eligibility will be implemented.

Will CHL teams cut them out of contract? a Big Ten coach asked ahead of the vote. We have several USHL players who now want to commit to (the) CHL if they can maintain their eligibility. We have also received a large number of calls (from) CHL players looking to go to college next fall. I think it will be very messy at first, but it will be smoothed out.

However, despite this uncertainty, NCAA teams have been preparing for this possibility. In the opening weeks of the CHL season, numerous NCAA coaches were spotted at CHL games.

Multiple NCAA coaches said so The Athletic they will also need additional clarification on which players are eligible to make the move, and whether those with professional contracts who have not yet played pro hockey will now also be eligible under the NCAA's new rules.

A QMJHL executive said he expects the rules surrounding signed players who are ineligible to play in the NCAA will not change and they will not be able to leave the CHL to play college hockey. This would potentially add another wrinkle to NHL teams' decisions to immediately sign their top prospects.

According to the NCAA Eligibility Center, a prospect may sign a contract with a professional team, provided the contract is limited to actual and necessary expenses and does not promise or guarantee future payments. Additionally, if a prospect signs a multi-year contract, the contract must be terminated prior to first full-time enrollment at a college or university.

That NHL teams can make entry-level contracts in the CHL and not NCAA is something that needs to be looked at, a Hockey East coach argued.

However, there is optimism among coaches and executives in both junior and NCAA hockey that the change will ultimately be positive for both parties and certainly for the players, who now have more options and new development paths to consider.

Personally, I think this is excellent for the players. I think the players should have as many options as possible and I think when we talk about development and preach development, it is now an extension and it should be embraced, said an OHL general manager. We are pro-education, we are pro-development and I think if done right, this could become the best development path for everyone.

