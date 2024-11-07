Hunting journal | Tekkers | Orlando city





KISSIMMEE, Fla. Saturday is Orlando City SC's biggest game of the season. Ahead of a crucial match 3 against Charlotte FC you would think the atmosphere around training would be tense and stressful, but this morning the coaching staff ensured that was anything but the case. Instead of following their usual practice routine, the team opted to spend part of the session playing Teqball, similar to football table tennis, but played on a curved table. Six tables were set up in a covered area of ​​the training facility where the players were divided into teams. The competition and passion of the players was palpable and everyone wanted to beat the other. The banter was lively, the intensity was high and overall it was a great way to break up the team's training as they headed into such an important match. “It's important,” Head Coach Oscar Pareja said today after training. “There are a lot of things during the week, when we are preparing for matches, that are not very tangible, that you can see, but they are there. And sometimes you tighten things up and you are demanding when you need to be. But there are times when you also have to let go of that pressure, and that's normal for any team and any league, because I don't like to see our team play without that sense of compromise and responsibility and desire and willingness to do the right thing So it's just a matter of trying to get that incentive during the week to put on the right day, at the right time.”

The rounds of Teqball continued for a while, with games going back and forth. Duncan McGuire and Mikey Halliday had some good moments early but faltered towards the end, leaving Duncan to let everyone else down as he sat on the sidelines. Brazilian duo Felipe and Rafael Santos showed some flair in earning their points, but ultimately failed to beat the top three teams. By the time it got to the final three teams, it was the duos of veterans Nico Lodeiro and Luis Muriel and Argentinians Martn Ojeda and Rodrigo Schlegel and players playing on opposite sides of the field in Facundo Torres and Pedro Gallese. The teams eventually played each other in a best of three points, and as Wilder sang Cartagena and urged his national team teammate from the sidelines, it was Gallese and Torres who won the final point from Lodiero and Muriel. From then on, the switch was flipped and the team took to the pitch to get down to the real nitty-gritty: preparing for their make-or-break round one match at the Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday.

