Bethel Area Tennis Association is hosting a tournament





The Bethel Area Tennis Association has worked hard to grow the sport of tennis, not only in Bethel, but also in the surrounding communities. The association recently hosted a tennis tournament at Bethel-Tate Middle School and Burke Park. The tournament offered both adult and youth players the opportunity to improve their tennis skills in a fun environment. Lori Lenhart is the association's director and is also the boys' tennis coach at Bethel-Tate High School. She says these types of events are crucial to growing the sport in the area. “Events like this really help highlight our efforts to promote tennis here in Bethel and our surrounding communities. It's great that almost all of our entries were local, showing that there is a demand for tennis events here. From this tournament alone, there is now interest in forming an adult league or casual play time on a weekly basis so players can get together when they don't have a hitting partner, meet new people and play singles or doubles. It is a great way to socially strengthen our sense of community,” she explained. The association also hopes to reconstruct the tennis courts at Bethel-Tate Middle School, and the money raised from this tournament will help that goal. Several participants were members of the Tigers' tennis teams, both men and women. The boys team finished second in the SBAAC National Division last year, finishing 12-2 overall and 8-2 in conference play. According to Lenhart, this tournament was very useful for them. “While playing together and working on skills is great, tournaments and match play are necessary to really strengthen their game and prepare for the upcoming spring tennis season.” The winners of the 18 and under portion of the tournament were as follows: Level A Singles: Layne Pelvit first place, Gabe Powers second place Level B Singles: Ben Jensen first place, Bronwyn Den Hollander second place Doubles: Layne Pelvit and Luke Pelvit in first place, Gabe Powers and Jake Perkins in second place

