NCAA DI Council votes to make CHL players eligible

The change in law will come into effect on August 1, 2025

The NCAA Division I Council voted Thursday to make Canadian Hockey League (major junior) players eligible to play NCAA Division I hockey and those players will be allowed to compete on NCAA Division I hockey teams starting August 1, 2025. Players may participate in the CHL (Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) without compromising their eligibility for NCAA Division I hockey, provided they have not been compensated beyond the actual and necessary costs of their participation. The new eligibility for CHL players does not apply to NCAA Division III; CHL players are still ineligible for NCAA Division III hockey.

Below is a list of questions to help you navigate the new rules landscape regarding participation in the CHL. Keep coming back for more information.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT CHL ELIGIBILITY

I HAVE READ THAT CHL (MAJOR JUNIOR PLAYERS IN THE WHL, OHL AND QMJHL) ARE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR NCAA HOCKEY?

Yes, players competing in the CHL are now only eligible for NCAA DI hockey and may compete on NCAA DI teams beginning August 1, 2025. The rule has not changed at the NCAA DIII level. Playing for a CHL team jeopardizes your eligibility for NCAA Division III. CHL players are eligible for DI provided they have not received more than actual and necessary expenses to compete in the CHL.

WHEN CAN NCAA TEAMS START RECRUITING CHL PLAYERS?

Recruitment can begin immediately. CHL players will be eligible to appear on NCAA Division I rosters beginning August 1, 2025.

WHAT ARE CONSIDERED AS ACTUAL AND NECESSARY COSTS?

Actual and necessary expenses are all expenses necessary or necessary for your participation in the training or competition, including but not limited to: meals, accommodation, transportation, clothing, equipment, supplies, coaching, ice time, medical treatment (health insurance) and admission reimbursements.

IS THERE ANY NEW LEGISLATION REGARDING THE USE OF AN AGENT?

No, in general you may not enter into an agreement (written, oral or for future representation) with or receive benefits from an intermediary.

A men's ice hockey prospect who is drafted by a professional team before enrolling full-time at a college or university may be represented by an agent or attorney during contract negotiations. The prospect must pay the going rate for the agent's services, and if the player does not sign a contract with a professional team, the representation agreement must be terminated before full-time enrollment at a college or university.

I was recently drafted by a team from the CHL (including the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL) and they want me to sign a contract immediately. Can I sign a contract even if I don't play for them this year?

Players may now participate in the CHL (which includes the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL) prior to first full-time collegiate enrollment, and not jeopardize their eligibility for NCAA DI, provided no more than the actual and necessary cost of participation is paid received or guaranteed or specified.

I HAVE BEEN INVITED BY A CHL TEAM TO THEIR ROOKIE/TRAINING CAMP AND THEY OFFERED TO PAY ALL MY FEES. Does this affect my eligibility?

Before enrolling full-time, you can attend training camps with CHL teams. During your attendance, the team can only provide you with actual and necessary costs, including travel expenses, hotel costs, food, equipment and all costs associated with on-ice practice and training. The team may not reimburse the actual and necessary costs for your travel group (parents/guardians).

I went to rookie camp for a certain CHL team and now the same team has asked me to go to main camp as well. WILL THIS AFFECT MY NCAA ELIGIBILITY?

Before enrolling full-time, you may attend as many training camps or tryouts with CHL teams as you wish. However, the team cannot assist you beyond actual and necessary costs, including travel expenses, hotel expenses, food, equipment, and all costs associated with on-ice practice and training. The team may not reimburse the actual and necessary costs for your travel group (parents/guardians).

I'M GOING TO A CHL CAMP AND WE'RE SCRIMMING AGAINST ANOTHER TEAM. Can I participate in the Scrimmage?

Before registering full-time, you may participate in CHL camps and/or competitions, provided that the team does not provide you with more than the actual and necessary cost of participation.

I WAS DRAFTED IN THE CHL AND WAS PROVIDED WITH A HAT, JERSEY AND/OR TEAM CLOTHING. CAN I KEEP THESE ITEMS?

No, you cannot accept jerseys, hats, t-shirts or other material benefits from teams without paying for them. If you received items in the mail, your options are as follows: Return the items, pay the team for the cost of the items, or donate the items to charity. To ensure there is no issue with NCAA eligibility, an individual must return or pay for any celebratory item sent to them by a professional club that drafted the individual.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT NHL AND PROFESSIONAL TEAMS

CAN I PARTICIPATE IN A TEST SESSION OR TRAINING CAMP WITH AN NHL OR PROFESSIONAL TEAM AND RETAIN MY CLEARANCE?

Prior to initial full-time collegiate enrollment, an individual may participate in a tryout with a professional team or league, provided that no more is received than the actual and necessary cost to participate.

After initial full-time collegiate enrollment, an individual may participate in practice sessions led by a professional team, provided that you do not:

(a) Receive any compensation for participating in the practice sessions;

(b) Enter into a contract or agreement with a professional team or sports organization; or

(c) Participate in an external competition (matches or scrimmages) as a representative of a professional team.

Finally, a registered student-athlete should always contact the athletic department compliance office for approval.

I ATTENDED A ROOKIE CAMP WITH A PARTICULAR NHL OR PROFESSIONAL TEAM AND NOW THE SAME TEAM HAS ASKED ME TO JOIN THE MAIN CAMP AS WELL. WILL THIS AFFECT MY NCAA ELIGIBILITY?

Before enrolling full-time, you may attend as many training camps or tryouts with professional teams as you wish. However, the team cannot assist you beyond actual and necessary costs, including travel expenses, hotel expenses, food, equipment, and all costs associated with on-ice practice and training. The team may not reimburse the actual and necessary costs for your travel group (parents/guardians).

I PARTICIPATE IN PROFESSIONAL EXHIBITION GAMES, REGULAR SEASONAL GAMES AND/OR PLAYOFF GAMES. Am I eligible to play NCAA HOCKEY?

Before you enroll full-time in a collegiate program for the first time, you may compete on a professional team, provided that the team has not paid you more than the actual and necessary costs to participate on the team.

CAN I PARTICIPATE IN AN NHL TEAMS SUMMER DEVELOPMENT CAMP?

Prior to initial full-time collegiate enrollment, a candidate may attend as many NHL development camps as desired and receive actual and necessary expenses for the duration of the camp, including return travel immediately at the end of camp.

Post-registration: A student-athlete (post-registration) may participate in the NHL development camp, professional camps, tryouts and practice sessions held by a professional club. A student-athlete (after registration) cannot, under any circumstances, represent a professional club in an outside competition/contest (i.e. a student-athlete cannot participate in NHL Rookie tournaments).

A student-athlete (after enrollment) participating in any of the above career opportunities must ensure that they:

(a) Receive any compensation for participating in the practice sessions;

(b) Enter into a contract or agreement with a professional team or sports organization; or

(c) Participate in an external competition (matches or scrimmages) as a representative of a professional team

Additional student-athletes (after enrollment) cannot miss class to participate in these professional opportunities (pre-compliance approval ensures class is not missed). The student-athlete (upon enrollment) may receive actual and necessary expenses in conjunction with one 48-hour tryout per professional team (or a combination that includes that team). This includes NHL development camps.

For additional recruiting information, click HERE to view our full recruiting FAQ page.