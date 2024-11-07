Lin Yun-ju invests in the American TT team





Taiwan's top table tennis player Lin Yun-ju made his debut on the American professional table tennis scene by taking on a new role as co-owner of the team. On Wednesday, Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), founded last September, announced on its official website that Lin had become part of the ownership group of the Princeton Revolution, one of eight teams in the league. Flint Lane, CEO of MLTT, described Lin's investment as another major milestone for table tennis in America, saying the league's commitment to growth and innovation is attracting the attention of the best in the sport, and they are honored by the interest and support of such talented athletes. . Photo: CNA Lin, nicknamed the Silent Killer, is said to have invested in the team at the invitation of Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov, a leading table tennis player who defeated Lin in the men's singles bronze medal match at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The two were former teammates in Germany's premier table tennis competition, the Bundesliga. Having Lin on board is another important step for the Princeton Revolution and MLTT, said Ovtcharov, one of the team's original co-owners. It shows the positive momentum that MLTT is building within the global table tennis community. The other owners of the Princeton Revolution are entrepreneurs Roger Kang and Andre Liu, according to the MLTT. Meanwhile, Lin advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTT Champions Frankfurt tournament yesterday after a 3-2 victory over world number 12 Dang Qiu of Germany. This victory was their first match since 2019 when Lin defeated Qiu 4-0 at the Budapest stop of the WTT series. In the women's singles, Cheng I-Ching was scheduled to play China's He Zhuojia in the round of 16 after press time last night.

