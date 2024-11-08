TSSAA's Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards semi-finalists announced





The TSSAA has named the semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards 2024 in each of the nine classifications announced, as well as five semi-finalists for Kicker of the Year. The winners will be announced on December 10 at Nissan Stadium. The semi-final list is reduced to three finalists in each class. The finalists will be announced at 6:30 PM. November 26. A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance in the 2024 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into account. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. TSSAA Mr. Semifinalists Football 2024 Class 1A Nate Adams, Clay County Jamychal Buckner, South Pittsburg Dayon Cooper, South Pittsburgh Bennett McDougal, Whitwell Tate Surber, McKenzie Class 2A Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon Andrew Johnson, Fairley Jaydon Peete, Milan Sam Pickett, Marion County Kason William Young, East Robertson Class 3A Eli Graf, Alcoa Radar Jackson, Sheffield Eli Owens, Alcoa Graham Simpson, Westview Skylan Smith, Covington Class 4A Bronzden Chaffin, Upperman Waylon La Rue, Anderson County Tripp Pinion, White County Carson Quillen, Greeneville Tyler Thompson, Marshall County Class 5A Brenden Anes, Page Eric Hazzard, Page Cooper Newman, Sevier County Kelvin Perkins, Southwind Tay Starks, Munford Class 6A Cannon Burroughs, Green Hill Samuel Iroh, Collierville Miles Reding, Kirkwood Donovan Starr, Ravenwood Craig Tutt, Oakland Division II-A Mitchell Carey, DCA Jared Curtis, Christian from Nashville Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark Jaylen Mosley, Jackson Christian Brayden Waller, Trinity Christian Division II-AA Hutson Chance, CPA David Green, Boyd Buchanan Kaedyn Marable, BGA Noah Spencer, USJ Terrion Thomas, Knoxville Grace Division II-AAA Briggs Cherry, Baylor David Gabriel Georges, Baylor Tyreek King, Catholic in Knoxville George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy Ethan Utley, Ensworth Kicker of the year Elliott Arnold, McCallie London Bironas, Brentwood Academy Philippe LaForge, Baylor Ethan Lane, Boyd Buchanan Dylan Stooksbury, Powell

