Cricket: Will Young for being the Black Caps' number one backup hitter







Photo: PHOTO SPORTS Black Caps batsman Will Young has become accustomed to life as a first reserve. Young has long been the first-choice taxi driver for New Zealand and recently stepped in to replace the injured Kane Williamson on the tour of India. The 31-year-old averaged 49 in the three Test series and was ranked number three. His steady performances earned him the Player of the Series award. He made his Test debut in 2020 and played 19 Tests in that time. “Yes, it's a tough issue, you have to prepare as best you can,” Young said. “But I'm used to that now. I know how to prepare myself for competitions and when I'm called upon, I'm ready to put my best foot forward.” The Central Districts batsman, who has played 130 first-class matches, admits he is happy to have been given the international matches he has, with plenty of competition for places. “There are a lot of guys who are eager to win a game, so we just have to wait and see and when the opportunity comes, just put your best foot forward, do it in an authentic way and the team will continue to be successful.” Young has had to deal with the deflation that many fans may feel when he is called upon to replace someone like Williamson. He was satisfied that the team silenced some critics with their performance in India. New Zealand became the first team ever to win a Test series 3-nil in India. “To do what we did was just remarkable. It's a reminder of how fickle test cricket can be: the exact same team was in Sri Lanka and we lost two nil.” Young is now preparing for a white ball series in Sri Lanka.

Photo: PHOTO SPORTS Sri Lanka schedule Sun Nov 10, 2.30am 1st T20, Dambulla Mon Nov 11, 2.30am, 2nd T20, Dambulla Wed Nov 13, 10pm, 1st ODI, Dambulla Sun Nov 17, 10pm, 2nd ODI, Pallekele Tuesday, November 19, 10pm, 3rd ODI, Pallekele Black Caps squad Mitchell Santner (c) (Northern Districts) Michael Bracewell (Wellington Firebirds) Mark Chapman (Auckland Aces) Josh Clarkson (Central Deer) Jacob Duffy (Otago Volts) Lockie Ferguson (Auckland Aces) Zak Foulkes (Canterbury) Dean Foxcroft (Otago Volts) Mitch Hay* (week) (Canterbury) Henry Nicholls (Canterbury) Glenn Phillips (Otago Volts) Tim Robinson (Wellington Firebirds) Nathan Smith* (Wellington Firebirds) Ish Sodhi (Canterbury) Will Young (Central Deer) Sign up for Ng Pitopito Krero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

