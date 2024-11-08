USC breaks ground on Bloom Football Performance Center

LOS ANGELES USC broke ground on the Bloom Football Performance Center on Thursday after announcing a $50 million gift from the Ronald H. Bloom family.

The Bloom Football Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility, will serve as the new home of Trojan Football and will allow USC Athletics to reimagine the John McKay Center to best serve the entire population of student-athletes. It is also the focus of Athletics West's major projects, including the construction of a new stadium for USC Baseball at Dedeaux Field and a practice area for golf programs.

To date, five Cornerstone gifts of $10 million or more have brought the fundraising total for the Athletics West projects to $157 million. These generous contributions include gifts from the Bloom family, the Argyros Family Foundation, Robert and Perri Bishop, the Chad and Cari Peets family and others. In total, more than 30 contributors helped USC pass 75% of the project's $200 million fundraising goal.

“Athletics West is a transformational project that will serve our student-athletes, coaches and staff for years to come,” said Charles Griffin Cale Director of Athletics Jen Cohen. “USC's competitive spirit, passed down through generations of Trojans whose legacy continues to inspire our efforts, is unparalleled, and these projects, including the Bloom Football Performance Center, will continue to position USC Athletics among the nation's elite. We are so incredibly grateful to the Bloom family and all our generous donors who have made significant gifts to these projects, and we look forward to other supporters joining us as we work towards our fundraising goal.”

Scheduled to open in the summer of 2026, the Bloom Football Performance Center will include two full-length outdoor practice fields, a grass field and a natural grass field, and a three-story building with state-of-the-art spaces intended to accommodate the team's student-athletes to help USC reach their limits. their full potential in all aspects of life.