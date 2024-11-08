NCAA makes Canadian Hockey League players eligible for Div. I

The NCAA Division I council voted Thursday to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible to play NCAA Division I hockey in 2025, a decision that could reshape the landscape of both college and major junior hockey.

The board ruled that players can compete in the CHL — made up of the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League — without jeopardizing their eligibility for NCAA Division I hockey, provided they are not “paid more than the actual and necessary costs. as part of that participation.”

The effective date of the rule change is August 1, 2025. The new eligibility for CHL players does not apply to NCAA Division III; CHL players are still ineligible for NCAA Division III hockey.

The NCAA had previously ineligible anyone who played in the CHL because there are players who have signed professional contracts with NHL teams that play in those leagues. CHL players also receive a monthly stipend of up to $250.

NCAA Bylaw 12.2.3.2 states that “an individual is ineligible for intercollegiate athletics in any sport if the individual has ever competed on a professional team.”

Despite the rule change, players who sign NHL contracts and return to the CHL are still ineligible to play NCAA Division I hockey. However, players can participate in NHL training camps, provided those teams do not compensate the player “beyond actual and necessary costs.”

The CHL supported the rule change in a statement released Thursday.

“While we will take time to fully review this rule change, we believe this is a positive development that will provide our players with greater opportunities to continue their hockey and academic careers beyond their time in the CHL,” the statement said . “It will also give young players and their families more options when choosing their development path, including opening up the CHL – the world's top developmental hockey league for players ages 16 to 20 – to more players around the world.”

It's a decision that should send shockwaves through the NCAA and the CHL. While dropping the restrictions will deepen the talent pool for NCAA hockey across the board, there is fear among some NCAA coaches that top talent could opt out of playing college hockey without experiencing the current pressure of losing eligibility if they chose Canadian Major Juniors instead.

“It has forced the hands of kids at a young age to decide what path they want to take,” WHL commissioner Dan Near told ESPN.

Former NHL stars such as Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Kariya and Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews were Canadian-born players who chose to play in the NCAA. Since 2016, there have been 15 Canadians who have played in college and been taken in the first round of the NHL draft. That list includes Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar (UMass), Buffalo Sabers defenseman and 2021 No. 1 pick Owen Power (Michigan), and 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini (Boston University), who was selected by the San Jose Sharks .

The NCAA ruling changes its view of the CHL as a “professional” league, but under strict compensatory guidelines for players. The NCAA defines “necessary expenses” as “necessary or required for your participation in a practice or competition, including but not limited to: meals, lodging, transportation, clothing, equipment, supplies, coaching, ice time, medical treatment (health insurance), and entry fees .”

The rules cover all team uniforms the player receives after being called up to the CHL.

“To ensure there is no problem with NCAA eligibility, an individual must return or pay for any celebratory item sent to him by a professional club that drafted the individual,” the NCAA ruling said.

The change in policy between the NCAA and CHL has been anticipated among teams and coaches on both sides of the border – especially after the NCAA name, image and likeness rules were relaxed in 2021.

“Anyone who loves hockey and development leagues has been looking at what's happening in the NIL space and in the transfer portal space, and trying to imagine if this will have an impact on the future of how junior hockey players develop,” said Near. “I think this could be the first domino to fall in that regard.”

Proponents of changing the NCAA's CHL rules pointed to well-compensated athletes in other sports — such as Olympic swimmers — who had maintained their NCAA qualifications. They also pointed out that some college hockey programs welcomed players who had played professional games abroad without the NCAA banning them from playing in college.

In August, OHL player Rylan Masterson challenged the rule by filing a proposed class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Western New York against the NCAA and ten universities for what the lawsuit called a “class boycott” of Canadian junior players.

It said the boycott “prevents competition between the CHL and NCAA for top players, thus artificially suppressing player compensation and artificially creating less competitive leagues,” which it said is “illegal under antitrust laws.”

The proposed class action lawsuit was not unexpected by the NCAA. In 2023, the NCAA determined during a review of its policies that there was a legal vulnerability in a potential “group boycott” by Canadian junior players. But the program's coaches never took formal action to drop the rule before the charges were filed.

In September, Braxton Whitehead of the WHL's Regina Pats received a verbal commitment for the 2025-26 season from Arizona State University's Division I program – the first NCAA commitment since a proposed class action lawsuit was filed.

“[ASU’s] tagline is 'Be the Tradition' and I think they would love that I would be a trailblazer in all of this and pave the way for the NCAA and CHL relationships,” Whitehead told ESPN at the time.” I have a lot of hope for that [the rules] will be implemented before the 2025-2026 season.”

ESPN's Ryan S. Clark contributed to this report.