Stewart in Italy's squad to compete for the World Cup play-offs





This is the first of three rounds scheduled for both groups of the Challenge League. Each team will play five matches per round, for a total of fifteen, at the end of which the top two from each group will advance to the World Cup play-offs. Italy aims to continue its journey towards qualification in Group B, including Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tanzania and hosts Uganda. All matches can be watched for free in the UK via ICC.tv. The Azzurri, who make their debut against the Tanzania national team on Thursday, June 7, have arrived in Uganda under the guidance of Marcus Campopiano, who plays his county cricket for Sussex. The squad also includes former Australia Test batsman Joe Burns, Durham's Emilio Gay and former Northamptonshire all-rounder Gareth Berg, the country's player-coach. Italy squad for the ICC Challenge League: Marcus Campopiano (captain)

Gareth Berg

Joe Brands

Jaspreet Singh

Anthony Mosca

Emilio Gay

Rakibul Hassan

Harry Manenti

Abdul Haseeb Khan

Damith Kosala Warnakulasuriya

Grant Stewart

Crishan Kalugamage

Gian Piero Meade

Zain Ali Head coach: Gareth Berg

Assistant coach: Kevin O'Brien Sampath Seshadri

Manager: Stefano Pieri

Physiotherapist: Massimiliano Paoltroni Italy ICC Challenge League Schedule: November 7: Italy vs. Tanzania

vs. Tanzania November 9: Hong Kong vs Italy

November 12: Italy vs Bahrain

vs Bahrain November 13: Uganda vs Italy

November 16: Singapore vsItaly

